The Bay Bell is back in Wayzata after the Trojan football team scored a 19-3 win over Minnetonka Friday, Oct. 30, at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium.
In the annual rivalry game two factors made Wayzata the winner - the rushing of senior halfback Anthony Richardson and the Trojan defense that bent at times, but never broke.
Richardson scored two of Wayzata’s three touchdowns on runs of 1 and 10 yards, while quarterback Ryan Harvey connected with tight end Jack Kinsey on a 32-yard pass play for the other score. Also adding to the Wayzata attack were timely pass completions from Harvey to tight end Lucas Bodine and wide receiver Julian Diedrich.
Leading Wayzata’s defense were linebackers senior Hayden Davison and Cole Brown and senior defensive backs Eddie Beeninga and Jack Clausen, who each had one of the Trojans’ two pass interceptions.
Minnetonka’s playmakers, seniors Ben Tolkinen and Jaxen Iverson, had their share of big plays, along with junior quarterback Will Martin. The most memorable play for Iverson was a reception of a tipped pass that he made while lying flat on his back. It is sure to go on the season highlight reel.
Tolkinen, Iverson and juniors Tyler Lien and Joey Gendreau played both ways at the skill positions.
“We continue to improve every week,” Wayzata head coach Lambert Brown said after the game. It was the first win of the season for the Trojans, who improved to 1-3. With the loss, Minnetonka also stands 1-3.
While Brown liked the Trojans’ effort in this rivalry game for the Bay Bell trophy, he said, “We played a good game, but we left some points on the board. We have yet to play our best football.”
“Minnetonka played hard, but we got the job done tonight,” Trojan quarterback Harvey said. “We’re taking the season one week at a time.”
Bodine, who had his best receiving night of the season for the Trojans, said, “It meant so much to finally get a win. We’re taking steps every week.”
Richardson, who dashed and darted through Minnetonka tacklers praised his offensive line. “They did a great job, and the whole team played well. Beating Minnetonka is pretty exciting.”
In another game Friday night, Eden Prairie remained undefeated at 4-0 by pounding Edina 42-0. Senior halfback Johnny Hartle scored three touchdowns for the Eagles on runs of 6, 17 and 36 yards.
Fullback Javon Palmer-Pruitt added an Eagle touchdown on a 1-yard dive. Quarterback David Warren-Mitchell ran 3 yards for a touchdown and passed 27 yards to sophomore wide receiver Michael Gross for another score. Connor Reynolds made all six of the Eagles’ extra points.
