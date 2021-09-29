The gears of Steve Schussler’s creative mind in collaboration with Wishes & More continued to churn this month as twins captured a look at a superhero setup fit for a convention.
Jake and Josh Johnson, a pair 17-year-old twins from New Brighton who both have had major heart surgeries to address congenital conditions, were invited to take a tour of Schussler’s Gizmos Gadgets & Gears restaurant concept in St. Louis Park, which is part of the Schussler Creative Inc.’s building at 7700 Hwy. 7.
The Rainforest Cafe creator creates concepts in the St. Louis Park building as well as a larger warehouse in Golden Valley.
The interior walls of the St. Louis Park structure feature whirring gears and audiovisual contraptions that provide a setting akin to an 1800s fair. On one wall, marbles continuously jump along a rollercoaster-like series of chutes.
The twins were joined by Batman, personified by businessman John Pohlad, who stopped by to crack jokes as the Johnsons ate Park Tavern pizza. After their last bite, a wall opened to reveal the Superhero Command Center, which is part of the Super Heroes with Super Kids Foundation. They work with the nonprofit Wishes & More to provide memorable experiences for kids facing serious medical conditions.
The Hulk towered overhead in the Superhero Command Center along with other superheroes like the Black Panther, Deadpool, Iron Man, Rocket Raccoon and The Wasp.
Statues of Thor, Captain Marvel, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Catwoman and other superheros stand on the floor of the command center while arcade games with themes from Guardians of the Galaxy and various Batman iterations await players. A total of 22 superheroes adorn the center along with autographed memorabilia.
In the center of the floor, a 1990s-era Batmobile commanded attention as the twins entered.
Outside the center’s garage door, a vehicle designed to mimic a Batmobile from 1966 also awaited inspection.
The goal of Wishes & More is to help kids with terminal and life-threatening conditions, Karla Blomberg said, the volunteer president of the organization, as Jake and Josh Johnson visited the center this month.
“We built a Superhero Command Center with superheroes and Batmobiles and all kinds of nostalgia to make these children and these teenage kids feel an experience that they’ve never had before so that they’re laughing, they’re smiling and they’re enjoying life,” said Schussler, who founded the center with his wife, Sunhi Ryan-Schussler.
The twins are the most recent visitors to the center. In June, Red Wing resident Grayson Johnson, 7, toured the facility. Grayson, who had been fighting liver cancer, died July 13.
His mother, Alisha Johnson-Migach, wrote previously on the Gathering for Grayson Facebook page, “I’m going to make sure this little boy of mine gets to experience the most he can in the time he has left.”
In announcing the visit by the twins in September, Schussler said in a statement, “Sunhi and I wanted to find a unique way to give back to children facing catastrophic illnesses using our creative and theatrical talents. We are honored to be able to host these young men, their family and friends, giving them an opportunity to be part of this unforgettable experience!”
Although the teens both have heart conditions, Blomberg said, “Today I know their hearts are racing with joy as they’re seeing this amazing experience.”
St. Louis Park first responders escorted the twins in emergency vehicles as they rode in the Batmobiles.
“With everything that’s going on in the world right now, we need a little bit more smiling, a little bit more laughter,” Schussler said at the event. “It’s infectious, and we love taking care of kids.”
Blomberg noted, “Today Batman is not fighting crime; he’s hanging out with some really cool guys from New Brighton who are amazed to see his cars and to meet him.”
One of the cars, the 1966 Batmobile, is actually owned by Minnetonka resident Michael Karch, who recently founded the Golden Valley-based organization Cars Against Crime. The nonprofit, which has a mission of “Supporting Every Day Heroes,” seeks to assist first responders with fundraisers that include cars like the Batmobile or The Mystery Machine from the “Scooby-Doo” franchise.
Karch noted that many classic television shows, such as The Green Hornet or Knight Rider, included cars that were as memorable as the crimefighters using them.
He said, “They kind of go hand-in-hand, and they all bring back good memories.”
