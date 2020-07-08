Any other year, Excelsior American Legion Baseball general manager Jim Peck would be preparing to host the 96-team Gopher Classic the second weekend in July.
This year is different though, and while there will be a local tournament, it will be an eight-team event at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the next Gopher Classic has been scheduled for the second weekend in July of 2021.
Excelsior I 19-and-Under head coach Rob Hager is anxious for his club’s second tournament of the season. All eight teams are guaranteed three games this weekend.
Tournament action begins Friday, July 10. In upper-bracket first-round games, Excelsior II will play Buffalo at noon and Eden Prairie will play Rogers at 5. In lower-bracket first-round games Champlin Park will play St. Michael at 2:30 p.m. and Excelsior will play Maple Grove at 7:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinal games will be at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, with the championship semifinals to follow at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
There will be four games on Sunday, July 12. Action begins with the seventh-place game at 9:30 a.m. The consolation championship game will follow at noon. The third-place game is scheduled for 2:30 a.m. and the championship will be decided in a 5 p.m. game.
