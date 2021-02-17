Vista Lutheran Church Senior Pastor Heidi Zimdars draws a cross on the forehead of office administrator Cindy Ranwick, of Brooklyn Center, for Ash Wednesday Feb. 17. During the pandemic, the church has sought to find ways to minister to members aside from virtual services. The efforts included the drive-through Ash Wednesday event in the church’s parking lot. During warmer weather, the church gathered outside in Wolfe Park. When the weather turned cold, volunteers delivered bags of candles for Advent, and the church observed Christmas with luminaries in the parking lot. Senior Pastor Heidi Zimdars envisioned an outdoor processional for Palm Sunday and a brass band outdoors for Easter “as long as their lips don’t freeze to their instruments.” (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
