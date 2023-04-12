Raghda Skeik’s mind is always busy with ideas.
“I get inspired by every aspect, place, time, and motion,” the artist said. “I have to document down what’s in my mind so I don’t forget it. I do have a long list of notes on my phone for new ideas and inspirations. I do also take a lot of photos and out my notes on them too. If it happens that I do have a little canvas or even a sketchbook, I do use them instead at the moment and make my notes more visually.”
Skeik, of Minnetonka, is one of many artists involved in the upcoming Art of Possibilities Art Show & Sale at the Courage Kenny Rehab Center in Golden Valley, opening Thursday, April 27 and running through the month of May.
The show will feature the work of artists with disabilities; more than 500 pieces from all over the world.
The art is sorted into are six categories: graphic, mixed media, oils and acrylics, photography, sculpture and watercolor. In each category, someone will be chosen for first place, second place, third place and honorable mention. There is also a best-in-show.
“There are monetary awards for the artwork,” organizer Laura Brooks said. “It’s just a real inclusive, juried show and it gives a lot of artists a lot of (visibility).”
Art as an escape from pain
Skeik described art as her “childhood dream.” Although she was always interested in drawing and painting, Skeik said there were “many obstacles” before she became a professional artist and owner of The Calli Art Studio in Minnetonka.
Skeik graduated from high school in Gaza, Palestine and moved to Istanbul, Turkey. Skeik wanted to earn an art degree, but discriminatory art schools in Istanbul banned women from wearing hijabs. Since stripping her head scarf was against her principles and faith, Skeik could not attend art school. One decade, three children and a relocation to the United States later, Skeik enrolled in nursing school. When a back injury put her on bed rest for months, she began to paint.
“Art was my resort to escape pain,” Skeik said. “Creating complex calligraphy artworks, and landscape paintings to share with family and friends got me an invitation through a friend to be featured in an exhibition in 2019. ... Seeing my skills evolve over years as a self-taught artist and sharing my art with people is far more rewarding than I’ve ever dreamed of.”
A few inches at a time
Sometimes disabilities can change an artist’s process. Botanical painter Linda Frankenstein, of St. Louis Park, remembers creating art in second grade and has been an artist ever since. Later in life, she was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a disease which impairs eyesight.
“It starts with a loss of peripheral vision,” Frankenstein said. “Then it can affect your central vision. It also affects your discrimination of colors. So you kind of lose your colors. ... I have to find new ways of doing things that I once did.”
Being visually impaired has not stopped Frankenstein from creating art, however. Frankenstein now uses more brilliant colors that she can see and focuses on a few inches of her paintings at a time. Frankenstein will then take a photo of her work in progress so she can see the whole painting through her phone. Since she can’t see the entire painting as she works on it, progress is slower than it used to be, but it is more detailed.
“Usually, you can recognize my art right away because there’s a lot of detail in it,” Frankenstein said. “Since I only have a small area of vision, I can only work on a small space of the painting at one time.”
Creating something ‘gentle’
Lilli Sprintz, also of St. Louis Park, said she’s been painting “for a long time,” but only allowed herself to focus on art after she became permanently disabled in 1995. Her condition involves spinal damage and pain in the muscles, joints and nervous system.
Sprintz typically uses watercolor to create nature-inspired scenes. She decides on a subject, sketches it out and fills it with layers and layers of watercolor.
“The amount of pain I am in has caused me to look at creating my art as a healing process,” Sprintz said. “That means I don’t do anything that causes me pain. ... I don’t want to create pain or hostility in my art, but to create something that is gentle and inviting and caring. I consider myself a part of nature, which means I do not want to harm myself any more than I want to harm the herons or hawks or trees out there that I love.”
Skeik, Frankenstein, Sprintz and others will present their work at the Art of Possibilities Art Show & Sale, put on by the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute. This annual show began in 1963 to showcase and promote disabled artists from around the world. All of the of the proceeds will go back to the artists.
There will be an in-person reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at the center, 3915 Golden Valley Road in Golden Valley. At this time, awards will be announced as well.
A virtual showroom will open Friday, April 28. The show will close May 31. More info is available at courageart.org/art-show-sale-opening.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.