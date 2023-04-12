Raghda Skeik’s mind is always busy with ideas.

“I get inspired by every aspect, place, time, and motion,” the artist said. “I have to document down what’s in my mind so I don’t forget it. I do have a long list of notes on my phone for new ideas and inspirations. I do also take a lot of photos and out my notes on them too. If it happens that I do have a little canvas or even a sketchbook, I do use them instead at the moment and make my notes more visually.”

