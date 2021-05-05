A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault resulting in great bodily harm.

St. Louis Park Police said officers responded to a fight between juveniles at 1:22 p.m. April 20 at 6425 W. 33rd St., the location of St. Louis Park High School.

Police said an individual they identified as the victim had been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. St. Louis Park Police arrested the juvenile male April 21.

Because the case is part of an active investigation, police said that any other information is confidential or nonpublic.

