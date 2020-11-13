Armstrong volleyball split a pair of matches last week.
The Falcons (4-3 overall) were swept by Maple Grove on Nov. 2 and added sweep over Coon Rapids on Nov. 5.
Armstrong played Anoka on Nov. 10, following the Sun Post’s Monday deadline, and have five more games in the regular season after that.
The Falcons travel to Andover (Nov. 12), Osseo (Nov. 20) and Rogers (Nov. 24) and host Centennial (Nov. 16), and Blaine (Nov. 18).
Maple Grove 3, Armstrong 0
Armstrong hosted the Crimson on Nov. 2 and lost 3-0 (18-25, 11-25, 19-25).
Senior Kiya Durant collected eight kills, and senior Libby Mattila picked up five kills and two aces. Senior Ryley Frye and junior Kylie Ferguson each had four kills and an ace. Senior Miya Horel and sophomore Megan Dailey also added aces.
Durant chipped in 1 1/2 blocks and three digs. Frye had six digs and 14 assists, and Dailey collected six digs. Freshman Madison Fondow added five digs, and Horel had three digs.
Armstrong 3, Coon Rapids 0
The Falcons bounced back with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 26-24) sweep over Coon Rapids on Nov. 5.
Durant, Matilla and Ferguson led with eight, seven and six kills, respectively. Junior Kira Kuebelbeck added four kills, and Frye had 22 assists, nine digs, a block, three kills and four aces.
Dailey had two aces and five digs, and Durant, Fondow, Ferguson and Mattilla each had one ace. Durant also had two blocks, and junior Annika Almstrom added 1 1/2 blocks.
Mattilla and Fondow each chipped in four digs, and Durant and Ferguson each had three digs.
Coming up
Armstrong is scheduled to travel to Andover at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, and to host Centennial at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, and Blaine at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
