Armstrong football had a kick-off return for a touchdown early and also had two defensive touchdowns Oct. 30 in a 47-21 win over Hopkins.
The Falcons (2-1 overall) started the game with a 75-yard touchdown return by junior Jordan McClom, and later, 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter sealed the deal.
Sophomore quarterback Jamen Malone hit junior wide receiver Eustace McGowan for a 30-yard touchdown, and senior Sam Stanislaski connected with senior Cade Kuempel for a 2-point conversion pass to make it 34-21.
Kuempel was able to scoop a fumble later for a 1-yard touchdown, and Malone found McGowan for a 4-yard touchdown pass. Senior Jairo Martinez Fragaso hit one of those extra-point attempts.
Malone also connected with junior wide receiver Peyton Newbern on a 9-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and he had a 15-yard touchdown pass to McGowan in the second quarter, which made it 28-14 at halftime.
McClom added a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first half. Martinez hit all four extra-point attempts in the first half.
Hopkins (2-2) scored touchdowns in each of the first three quarters before being shut out in the fourth quarter.
Armstrong is now tied with Spring Lake Park in the Suburban Blue, and those two teams were supposed to play on Oct. 9 before a COVID-19 precaution canceled the game. There is currently no make-up game scheduled or expected.
Armstrong is scheduled to host Irondale at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
