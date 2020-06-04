Words can't describe how proud we are of you Shayla! Congratulations on graduating and being named valedictorian! You are a kind and loving young lady and we have no doubt you will do great things. Never stop dreaming and reaching for the stars, we will always be your biggest fans! Good luck at the U of M Twin Cities in their honors program, they are lucky to have you. We love you Shayla! Mom, Dad, Bella and Jack

