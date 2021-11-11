Ryan M. Lien Retirement from US Navy

The family of Ryan M. Lien is proud to announce his retirement from the US Navy after 30 years of distinguished service. Naval Commander Lien is the son of Deborah Lien Bierbaum and Don Bierbaum of Tonka Bay, MN and Lon and Ginny Lien of Worthington, MN. Lien began his service with basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Station in 1991. He was stationed on the USS Leyte Gulf guided missile cruiser and also served two tours of duty in Iraq. Rising to the rank of Commander, Lien led naval forces in the Pacific Ocean, including Korea special operations, US Central Command, and US Indo-Pacific Command. He received two Defense Meritorious Service medals and many other awards throughout his career. Lien's grandfathers - Derald Wolff, Orville Lien, and Clarence Bierbaum – also served in the US Navy. After graduating from Wayzata High School in 1991, Lien earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of North Florida. He studied military space systems operations and earned an MBA degree at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. Lien resides with wife Audra Odom Lien in Houston, TX, where he works for NASA as Space Station Increment Manager. They have six children – Skylar, Avery, Caleb, Jacob, Shelby, and Liz and one granddaughter, Hadley.
