Carlson / Morris

Lisa and Robert Carlson are thrilled to announce the engagement of their daughter, Katie Carlson, of Minneapolis, MN to Tyler Morris, also of Minneapolis, MN. Mr. Morris knelt on one knee to ask Ms. Carlson for her hand in marriage, after the couple was skydiving in Baldwin, WI. The couple are planning a wedding on August 20, 2021.
