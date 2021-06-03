Chase McPherson

Wow, here you are onto the next stage of your life. You have accomplished great things and will continue to do so. Go give it your best and "trust the process". It got you to where you are today. Love, Mom, Dad and Tanner
Wow, here you are onto the next stage of your life. You have accomplished great things and will continue to do so. Go give it your best and "trust the process". It got you to where you are today. Love, Mom, Dad and Tanner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.