Plummer

Eric and Molly (Rotsch) Plummer joyfully announce the birth of their daughter, Lily Alexandra. Lily was born on May 15, 2020 at 4:55 p.m. at Bayfront Baby Place, St. Petersburg, FL. She weighed 8 pounds and was 19.5 inches long. Proud grandparents are Chris and Jeff Rotsch of Wayzata.

