On December 3, 2021, Kenny Kraft joined an elite group of individuals when he was inducted into the Youth Worker Hall of Fame. Nominated for the Friends of Youth Leadership Award, Kenny was chosen because he stood out as a leader in their field with a tireless commitment to youth. Since 1999, the Youth Worker Hall of Fame includes individuals that go above and beyond in their service to youth in need and recognizes them for their accomplishments. Over the years, only 93 individuals have achieved such status in the youth worker field. “Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is a big deal,” said Paul Meunier, the Executive Director of the Youth Intervention Programs Associations (YIPA). “We know that everyone who devotes their career to helping our young people is a superstar, but Hall of Fame members stand out as incredible people that we should all try to emulate.” “I am very humbled to receive this award. I am often asked when are you going to retire, but my answer is and will always be, why would I retire when I have the best job in the world,” said Kenny Kraft. Kenny Kraft works for Timber Bay, a Christian faith-based non-profit youth outreach as the Interim Minnetonka Area Director and was nominated by Timber Bay fellow staff member, Charity Knauff. Charity says, “Kenny Kraft has been working with kids through the blessing of Timber Bay since 1971. He is still mentoring, caring, and supporting youth. He worked with me for 3 years starting when I was 12 and again when my dad died 11 years ago, supporting me through the hardest times in my life. He has helped me start a Timber Bay Area in Birchwood WI. Kenny has impacted hundreds of young people’s lives over the past 50 years and he still has deep meaningful relationships with many of them. Youth work connects young people with caring adults to develop their unique abilities and individual talents so they become productive, contributing members of their community.
