Ortler 60th Anniversary Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary to Mary & Gordy Ortler on April 30th! Mary & Gordy are longtime residents of Plymouth, MN. We’ve been so fortunate to witness a true love story by teaching us the value of faith and family through example. We are truly thankful for your guidance and support. Your grandchildren are so lucky to have you both in their lives. Your family loves you to the moon and back. Love always, Julie, Mick, Ryan, Kelly, Jennifer, Jon, Grace, & Nick
E-editions
Sun Sailor Sections / Magazines
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Man stabbed, woman arrested after SWAT standoff in Anoka
- A teen and a person in their 40s tested as two new cases of COVID-19 in Morrison County
- Retired couple evacuates Lake Shamineau home
- Anoka County forensic lab is first in state to test THC levels
- Sherburne County approves COVID-19-related property tax relief
- Treatment facility coming to Otsego
- COVID-19 hits hard at Minnesota’s long-term senior care facilities
- Bloomington DWI arrest is Burnsville man’s 9th in 3 years
- Longtime Coon Rapids doctor, medical examiner dies of coronavirus
- Uncertain waters for Lake Minnetonka marina
Images
Videos
Commented
- Judge Thomas B. Poch (6)
- Todd James Staples (4)
- Editorial kicks off silly season (4)
- Steven A. Anderson (3)
- If you have PPE to donate, contact Morrison County Public Health to coordinate (2)
- Jeff "ABE" Abel (2)
- Marjorie "Joyce" Vessel (2)
- Trump has done an amazing job (2)
- Fillmore W. Olson (1)
- Richfield guest columnist: Take COVID-19 seriously (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.