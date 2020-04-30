Ortler

Ortler 60th Anniversary Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary to Mary & Gordy Ortler on April 30th! Mary & Gordy are longtime residents of Plymouth, MN. We’ve been so fortunate to witness a true love story by teaching us the value of faith and family through example. We are truly thankful for your guidance and support. Your grandchildren are so lucky to have you both in their lives. Your family loves you to the moon and back. Love always, Julie, Mick, Ryan, Kelly, Jennifer, Jon, Grace, & Nick

