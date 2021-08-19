The children of David and MaryEllen Kjos happily announce their parents' 60th wedding anniversary! David and MaryEllen were married on August 19, 1961 at St. Philips Catholic Church in Bemidji, MN. They are longtime residents of Plymouth, MN. Together they enjoy golfing, traveling, volunteering and spending time with friends and family. Their eight grandchildren are lucky to have them in their lives and we are truly thankful for all of their love, guidance and support. Congratulations Mom and Dad! We love you! Greg, Susan, Karen and Eric
