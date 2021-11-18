St. Louis Park High School students practice the musical “Anne of Green Gables” Nov. 11 in the school’s auditorium. The play’s run began Nov. 12 and will return to the stage Nov. 19-21. Based on L.M. Montgomery’s book series, the Theatreworks USA musical adaptation follows Anne Shirley, an independent and inquisitive orphan girl. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens, and free with student ID for all St. Louis Park High School students. Tickets can be purchased in person 30 minutes before each performance or online in advance at slphsanneofgreengables.eventbrite.com. All attendees must wear masks while at the school. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
