State Class 6A football champion Wayzata heads the All-West District football team for 2019 with eight selections, including senior running back Christian Vasser who scored five touchdowns in a 35-20 victory over Champlin Park in the Prep Bowl.
Eden Prairie and Minnetonka are well represented on the All-West District team, with Eden Prairie placing four seniors and three juniors and Minnetonka placing two seniors and two juniors.
Leading Eden Prairie’s selections is junior defensive standout Justice Sullivan, who has made a verbal commitment to the University of Iowa.
“Justice is a two-year starter and one of our leading tacklers,” Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant said. “He has that ability to hold the edge, and we also used him on offense in short-yardage situations.”
The other EP juniors on the All-West District team, running back Johnny Hartle and wide receiver Cade Kramer starred on the offensive side as the leading rusher and leading receiver.
“We lost Johnny [with an injury] in the St. Michael-Albertville game,” Grant noted. “He is one of the top running backs in the metro area. Not only that, he’s a three-sport athlete [hockey and lacrosse]. There aren’t many of them around. Cade is as good a receiver as there is. He made a lot of big plays one-on-one.”
Senior linebacker and fullback Fred Zach stood out as a versatile performer for the Eagles. “He was our leading scorer early in the season, and then when we moved him to linebacker, he led the team in tackles his first game,” Grant said.
Defensive line standout Cheo Trotter was somewhat undersized at 220 pounds, but he used his quickness to excel, Grant said.
“Cheo made as many plays as anybody,” the coach observed.
Michael Tomsche saw duty as a safety and outside linebacker in winning his All-District award. “Michael is a self-made player,” Grant said. “He made tremendous gains in the weight room during the offseason and led us with three interceptions.”
Captain Ben Sather, a two-year varsity starter at safety, is the other EP senior All-West District selection.
“Ben is a great leader, who was chosen to play in the High School All-Star Game,” Grant said.
Minnetonka’s All-West District juniors, Ben Tolkinen and Jaxen Iverson, are both very fast, both very versatile.
“Ben was our main offensive weapon,” Skipper head coach Dave Nelson said. “He’s not the biggest kid, but he’s hard to bring down. We used him at corner back late in the year.”
Iverson started at wide receiver and also played a key role in the secondary.
“Jaxen is very athletic and an excellent receiver,” Nelson said. “He had our only pass interception this year.”
Minnetonka’s other two All-District players are senior linebackers Elliott Ische and Sandler Tollefson.
“Both of them made it into our defensive record book,” Nelson noted. “They were the heart and soul of our defense, and they could run sideline to sideline.”
All-West District
Football Team
Wayzata: Senior running back Christian Vasser, senior offensive lineman Joe Salonek, senior wide receiver Jacob Wildermuth, senior quarterback Thomas Schmidt, senior defensive lineman Joe Demro, senior linebacker Loshiaka Roques, senior safety Anthony Ukofia and senior cornerback Sam Robertson.
Eden Prairie: Senior fullback and linebacker Fred Zach, senior safety Ben Sather, senior defensive lineman Cheo Trotter, senior cornerback Michael Tomsche, junior wide receiver Cade Kramer, junior running back Johnny Hartle and junior defensive end Justice Sullivan.
Edina: Senior running back and linebacker Jonathan Bunce, senior defensive end Will Davis, senior wide receiver Hamza Malim and junior offensive lineman Bastian Swinney.
Shakopee: Senior defensive backs Connor Raines and Elijah Ofori, senior defensive end Travis Barrett and junior defensive end Deven Eastern.
St. Michael-Albertville: Senior linebacker Boston Merila, senior safety and wide receiver Kale Hoselton, senior wide receiver Brandon Langdok, senior quarterback Kolby Gartner, senior offensive lineman Luke Browning and junior running back David Collins.
Prior Lake: Senior safety and wide receiver Dylan Bair, senior running back and linebacker Sam Emmerich, senior tight end and safety Austin Gordon, senior defensive end Blake Whaley and junior running back and linebacker Tyler Shaver.
Minnetonka: Senior linebackers Sandler Tollefson and Elliott Ische, junior wide receiver and defensive back Jaxen Iverson and junior running back Ben Tolkinen.
Honorable
Mention
Wayzata: Senior defensive lineman Malaki Jackson and senior offensive linemen Jac Carver, Jonas Waskosky and Graham Viggers.
Eden Prairie: Senior defensive lineman Ethan Bley, senior offensive and defensive lineman Logan Tyler and junior linebacker Dan Knudsen.
Edina: Junior linebacker and running back Sawyer Anderson, junior quarterback George Sandven, junior tight end Ayden Breyfogel and sophomore defensive back A.J. Doll.
Shakopee: Junior quarterback David Bigaouette, senior running back Jack Casey, senior linebacker Tommy Bazzarre and sophomore wide receiver Nick Katona.
St. Michael-Albertville: Senior linebacker Harrison Wright, senior corner back Garrett Peterson, junior offensive and defensive lineman Everett Sunvold and junior linebacker Eric Fouquette.
Prior Lake: Senior defensive lineman Logan Hennen, junior linebacker Tanner Newlin and junior offensive linemen Joe Kohlbeck and Jason LaGrange.
Minnetonka: Junior offensive lineman Peter Grefe, sophomore wide receiver and defensive back Tyler Lien, senior offensive lineman Owen Gunderson and junior linebacker and running back Will Velgersdyk.
