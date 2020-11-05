Three-year starter Abby Brantner capped her Wayzata High soccer career by achieving two goals. First, she led the Trojans to the Section 6AA championship. Then, last Saturday, she received one of the highest honors available to a high school player - first-team All-State.
“Winning the section championship was super fun,” Brantner said in an interview Nov. 1. “I am grateful we got to that point. [With COVID-19], I wasn’t sure we would bet through even a month of the season.”
The Trojans finished 10-3-1 with only three seniors on the team - Brantner, midfielder Reegan Smith and defender Brianna Monahan.
“All of my teammates were amazing,” Brantner said. “We helped each other a lot, and we boosted each other up. I felt so much support from everyone. The ninth-graders really stepped up and played well.”
Brantner was co-captain along with junior midfielder Dana Bruer, who received second-team All-State last weekend.
“I have played with Dana on the high school team and teams outside of high school,” Brantner said. “She’s a great player, and we have always had chemistry between us.”
In the section championship game, a 6-0 victory over Minneapolis Southwest, Brantner went out with a blaze of glory, scoring two goals and adding an assist. Bruer played her best game of the season with two goals and two assists.
“Abby and Dana were our 1-2 punch all season,” Wayzata head coach Tony Peszneker said. “We were one of the youngest teams in the state this year. I don’t know of another team that had only three seniors.”
Brantner was not only a great leader, but also the team’s leading scorer with 12 goals and five assists.
“I have always enjoyed the ups and downs of soccer,” Brantner said. “Collectively, our team is a family, and that’s one of the things I enjoy most about high school soccer.”
During the club season, Brantner started out in the Wayzata program and played for Tonka Fusion Elite last summer.
“Tonka Fusion Elite is mainly a combination of players from Wayzata and Minnetonka, along with a few others,” Brantner said.
While its fun to play for an all-star team, Brantner can’t recall a better moment in her career than the time she pulled on a Wayzata varsity jersey for the first time.
“I have played soccer almost my entire life,” she said. “And I dreamed of becoming a Wayzata High School player. When I was young, I was a ball girl and idolized the girls on the varsity team.”
“Abby has worked really hard the last three seasons,” coach Peszneker said. “This year she was the engine that kept us going.”
Brantner did her best work in one-on-one races down the left sideline. “I am naturally left-footed,” she said. “And I have worked hard to develop my right foot.”
Next fall Brantner plans to continue her soccer career at the University of St. Thomas. By the time she is a sophomore, the Tommies will move into the NCAA Division I ranks.
“I am excited about playing Division I,” Brantner said. “And my parents [Steve and Anne Brantner] will be able to watch me at home games.”
Brantner said she is very thankful to have supportive parents, who value not only athletics but also academics. The Wayzata captain has a weighted GPA that is above 4.0.
“My parents are amazing,” Brantner said. “They have come to all of my games since I was 6 years old, and I can always hear them cheering in the stands.”
