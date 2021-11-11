Jack Brancel has been putting up the flags for nearly 50 years
Every year for nearly a decade, 73-year-old Navy veteran Jack Brancel has placing American flags around downtown Excelsior on holidays.
Rain, snow or sunshine—he gets up bright and early to put the 52 flags up precisely at 6 a.m., mostly to beat the traffic. He’s done it every Memorial Day, Flag Day, 4th of July, Labor Day and Veteran’s Day. This Veteran’s Day will be his last.
“Been doing that for close to 50 years now, so I decided I’d had enough. And actually, the guy that was helping me, he’s 87 years old, he had enough too.” Brancel said with a laugh.
Brancel, an almost life-long resident of the area who lives in Chanhassen now, started putting up the flags not long after he joined the American Legion. The reason he started so many years ago was to replace the older man doing it at the time, he said. With the pickup truck and bench Brancel had, it would be easier.
“It was just kind of my little niche in life. I wanted to do something for the Legion,” Brancel said.
While he hasn’t received a lot of recognition for doing it for so many years, he can remember something he used to look forward to.
“The bakery, when that was in existence, they used to come out and give us each a roll,” he said. “Which was kind of nice.”
When Brancel isn’t placing the flags, he operates a remodeling business and calls himself a one man outfit.
“I did enjoy doing it,” he said, quickly adding with a laugh, “I went through a lot of help over the years.”
