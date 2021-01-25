Two big changes are in store for Hamel Hawks town team baseball players and fans in 2021.
First, manager Tim Flemming anticipates having a lighted ball field for the first time, perhaps as early as June 1. And second, after three seasons of playing Class A baseball in the Riverview League, the Hawks are headed back to the Class B ranks.
“The Hamel Athletic Club is helping us get lights for the field,” said Flemming, whose career in town baseball began 43 years ago when he was named the Hawks’ batboy. “I have pushed for lights for several years, and also an upgrade of the playing field.”
Three key allies are helping Flemming in his quest for the lighted field - Noah Rouen, Ryan Wilson and Greg DeVos. Rouen and Wilson are dedicated volunteers in Hamel youth baseball, while DeVos is Flemming’s right-hand man with the town team.
“Greg does so many things to help town baseball in Hamel,” Flemming said. “He recruits, handles the player contracts and uniforms and does our website. The guys from the Hamel Athletic Club - guys like Noah and Ryan - are great baseball men. We have a lot of players in Hamel Little League, and the whole program is moving in the right direction.”
The Hawks town team made its first State Tournament appearance in 2019, basically with young talent assembled by Flemming and DeVos. Many of those young players have Wayzata High baseball backgrounds, including former stars Adam Castle, Jake Marsh, Sam Westermeyer and Bobby Isbell. Several Armstrong High graduates, led by Braydon Gray and Blake Williams, are among the Hawk players. Tommy Auth is a Hopkins High graduate and Dylan Wilson played for Minnetonka High.
Tim Flemming graduated from his initial role as batboy to a playing career with the Hawks that spanned more than 20 seasons. “I had to work hard just to get into the starting lineup,” he said. Flemming helped the Hawks win their two State Class B Amateur Tournament titles in 1987 and 1997.
A point of interest in Flemming’s Hamel baseball career is that he played for a Major Leaguer (manager Johnny Blanchard), played with a Major Leaguer (Tim McIntosh-Milwaukee Brewers) and managed a Major Leaguer (Joey Gerber-Seattle Mariners).
“Hamel baseball has been such a fun ride,” Flemming said. “For me, it’s all about staying focused, staying active. I was still playing baseball when I was 49 or 50. And I had a chance to play in the Roy Hobbs World Series [a national program for older players] for eight years, maybe nine.”
As for thoughts on moving back to Class B this summer, Flemming said, “Our tradition has been Class B. We’re going to be in Section 2 for playoffs with teams like Moorhead, East Grand Forks, Brainerd and Cold Spring. During my career I was fortunate to play in 17 state tournaments. I feel blessed that I was able to play so long with a lot of good teammates.”
Flemming is a member of the Hamel Hawks Baseball Hall of Fame and credits his father Laurel Flemming and manager Johnny Blanchard for the success of the Hamel program before he took over.
The Hawks have a good nucleus for 2021, but Flemming and DeVos are still looking for more talent.
Anyone interested in trying out for the Hawks may call Flemming at 763-267-1253 or DeVos at 763-228-3136.
The season begins in May and runs into early August before playoffs begin.
