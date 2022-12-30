Park Center junior guard Nyomi Crushshon (24) and junior forward Marium Alownle (10) go back to the huddle during a timeout in the first half against St. Louis Park Thursday, Dec. 29 at Park Center Senior High.
The Park Center Pirates girls basketball team is hoping to put the 2021-22 season behind them.
It was a forgettable year for the Pirates. They finished 5-21 and ended the season on a 13-game losing streak, averaging 44.3 points per game throughout the season. The same struggles have shown up early in the 2022-23 campaign. Park Center are averaging 45.8 points per game through their first nine contests with a 2-7 record.
The Pirates once thought their offense this season would be bolstered by senior forward Vanessa Saidu. But instead, Vaidu transferred to Cooper, leaving Park Center in search of a go-to scorer.
So far, there have been a few names to make that claim. Currently, junior guard Helen Ben leads the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game. She’s paced the Pirates in scoring in three games, hitting a season-high 15 points against Anoka and Coon Rapids.
Fellow junior guard Nyomi Crushshon is averaging 9.9 points per game with a couple of standout performances. She had 21 points against Osseo and 19 points against Coon Rapids.
Ben is a bigger guard at 5-foot-9 and is strong in the paint while Crushshon at 5-foot-6 is not fearful of driving to the rim for a tough basket.
Junior guard Atlantis Brown is another experienced player returning, but has only played in three games so far this season, averaging 7.7 points per game. Her best outing was against Osseo, scoring 13.
But so far this season, the consistency hasn’t been there on the offensive end - albeit against tough competition. The Pirates have been held under 40 points five times this season. They’ve also faced Hopkins and Wayzata - who are ranked first and sixth in the Class 4A poll, respectively.
Park Center’s two wins this season have come against Osseo on Dec. 6 and Coon Rapids on Dec. 15. Against the Cardinals, Crushshon had a game-high 19 points. Ben chipped in 15.
They nearly had their third win of the season Thursday, Dec. 29 against St. Louis Park in their closest game to date.
Park Center hosted the 7th annual girls basketball showcase on Dec. 28-29. Also a part of the invitational were Chaska, Eden Prairie, Hopkins and Owatonna. The Pirates played Hopkins on Wednesday, losing 94-38.
But against the Orioles the next day, Park Center nearly stole a victory. Down seven late in the second half, they mounted a comeback, led by their defense, to tie the game at 57. They forced three-straight turnovers, capitalizing on each one.
It was tied at 61 when St. Louis Park forward Jordan McMahon made a layup with under a minute left to give them a 63-61 lead.
The Pirates last shot - a corner 3-pointer from seventh-grader Briana Foster - missed the mark and the Orioles escaped with a victory. It extended Park Center’s losing streak to three games.
It wasn’t the only positive sign from the Pirates in showing their ability to fight back. Eighth-grader Jaliyah Diggs handled lead guard duties for a majority of the game and looked comfortable leading the offense. For a team searching for consistency on offense, her play could be a vital spark needed down the road.
Rounding out the starting five with Diggs, Ben and Crushshon was junior guard Tiana Lloyd and seventh-grade guard Danasia Anderson.
The youthful Pirates will have their work cut out for them in the always strong Northwest Suburban Conference - which is set to resume play next Friday, Jan. 6 when Park Center hosts Rogers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.