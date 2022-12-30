DSC_7471.JPG
Park Center junior forward Marium Alownle (10) posts up in the first half against St. Louis Park Thursday, Dec. 29 at Park Center Senior High.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The Park Center Pirates girls basketball team is hoping to put the 2021-22 season behind them.

It was a forgettable year for the Pirates. They finished 5-21 and ended the season on a 13-game losing streak, averaging 44.3 points per game throughout the season. The same struggles have shown up early in the 2022-23 campaign. Park Center are averaging 45.8 points per game through their first nine contests with a 2-7 record.

Park Center junior guard Nyomi Crushshon (24) leads the offense in the first half against St. Louis Park Thursday, Dec. 29 at Park Center Senior High.
Park Center junior guard Helen Ben (20) drives to the basket in the first half against St. Louis Park Thursday, Dec. 29 at Park Center Senior High.
Park Center junior guard Tiana Lloyd (13) on defense in the second half against St. Louis Park Thursday, Dec. 29 at Park Center Senior High.
Park Center junior guard Nyomi Crushshon (24) and junior forward Marium Alownle (10) go back to the huddle during a timeout in the first half against St. Louis Park Thursday, Dec. 29 at Park Center Senior High.
Park Center eighth-grade guard Jaliyah Diggs celebrates an and-one in the first half against St. Louis Park Thursday, Dec. 29 at Park Center Senior High.

