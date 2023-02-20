The Section 5AAA team wrestling tournament took place Saturday, Feb. 18 at Rogers High School. Seven teams competed in the tournament with top seed St. Michael-Albertville earning a bye to the semifinals.

Their opponent would be the winner between #4 Armstrong and #5 Park Center, whose regular season matchup was close, ending in a 40-35 win for the Falcons.

Park Center sophomore Avery Phillips defeated Armstrong junior Blake Walter in the 132 lbs weight class at the Section 5AAA team wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 19 at Rogers High School.

