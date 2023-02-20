Park Center eighth-grader Samouka Kanneh celebrates after his win over Armstrong sophomore Devin Lopez in the 196 lbs weight class at the Section 5AAA team wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 19 at Rogers High School.
The Section 5AAA team wrestling tournament took place Saturday, Feb. 18 at Rogers High School. Seven teams competed in the tournament with top seed St. Michael-Albertville earning a bye to the semifinals.
Their opponent would be the winner between #4 Armstrong and #5 Park Center, whose regular season matchup was close, ending in a 40-35 win for the Falcons.
However, their rematch in the postseason had a different outcome, with the Pirates coming out on top 48-31 to advance to the semifinal round. Park Center had eight wrestlers win their matchup with one coming by way of forfeit. The other seven wrestlers each won their contest by pin.
Eighth-grader Samouka Kanneh (195 lbs), freshmen Kai Beattie (113 lbs) and Payton Snyder (120 lbs), sophomores Avery Phillips (132 lbs) and Mohamed Bamba (220 lbs) and seniors Kehinde Shodiya (152 lbs) and William Russell (285 lbs) were all victorious for Park Center. Freshman Jacob Hansen won by forfeit in the 160 lbs weight class.
Armstrong eighth-grader Andrew Ankeny (106 lbs) and senior Nate Albrecht (170 lbs) were the only ones to win by decision. Ankeny won 11-1 and Albrecht was 6-5.
It wasn’t about to get any easier for the Pirates as they took on St. Michael-Albertville, the top-ranked team in Class 3A and a known wrestling powerhouse. The Knights won each matchup by pin and 84-0 as a team. They went on to win the tournament, defeating Wayzata 46-15 in the final.
Section 5AA
The Section 5AA tournament was also held on Saturday at Totino-Grace High School.
In the 12-team bracket, #8 Cooper went up against #9 Minneapolis Patrick Henry and won a close match 41-36. Jacob Hernandez (126 lbs), Yuseff Shabazz (152 lbs), Owen Holle (170 lbs), Taten Shroyer (182 lbs) and David Giron Leiva (195 lbs) all recorded wins. The Hawks won three matchups by forfeit.
They lost to #1 Totino-Grace 72-12 in the next round, who would then take on #4 Brooklyn Center in the semis, who defeated #5 Benilde St. Margaret’s/Chesterton Academy 42-30.
The Centaurs lost to Totino-Grace 78-6. The Eagles won the tournament, defeating Bloomington Kennedy in the final 71-0.
Section 7AAA
On Friday, Feb. 17, #7 Champlin Park faced #2 Andover in the Section 7AAA tournament at Forest Lake High School, losing 63-12. Mitch Knight (152 lbs) and Isaiah Wright (285 lbs) had the two wins for the Rebels.
The next meet for wrestling are the individual section tournaments which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25.
