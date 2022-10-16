The Pirates finally broke their trend of alternating wins and losses this season, defeating the Spartans for their first winning streak due to a quick start. Park Center (4-3) scored the first four touchdowns of the game to jump out to a 29-0 lead in the first half. It grew to a 36-6 lead at the break.
They couldn’t muster up any points in the second half but the job was done. Running back Josh Diggs had 22 carries for 120 yards. Quarterback Elyjah Sweet completed 9 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Richfield (4-3) scored two touchdowns in the third quarter but were held scoreless in the fourth.
The Pirates will have a good opportunity to end the season on a three-game winning streak, taking on North St. Paul (0-7) in the regular season finale.
Champlin Park 20, Totino-Grace 14
It was another game for the Rebels that came down to the wire. Quarterback Preston Thielke scored on a QB sneak at the goal line with 2:16 left to put Champlin Park (3-4) ahead. He found wide receiver Elijah Novak for the two-point conversion to make it a 6-point game.
Running back Richlu Tudee took over for normal starting running back Arthur Russell and ran with the opportunity. He had 24 carries for 171 yards and a touchdown.
The other Rebels touchdown came on defense on a 39-yard interception return by Benjamin Bremer.
Champlin Park hosts Anoka (1-6) in their last game.
Irondale 33, Cooper 27
Once again the Hawks found themselves in a close game. It took until overtime to find a winner between these two. The Knights (4-3) scored on their first possession of overtime, applying the pressure to Cooper. The Hawks (1-6) couldn’t find themselves a touchdown, losing their third game in a row.
It was a night for the ground game to shine. Cooper posted 309 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns on the ground. Running back Danari Connors had all four scores, coming on runs of 5, 8, 29 and 59 yards.
It was tied at 13 entering the final quarter. Cooper scored two touchdowns to take a 27-13 lead with 9:33 remaining, but Irondale stormed right back to tie it up on a 28-yard touchdown pass with three seconds left in the game to force overtime.
The Hawks’ last regular season opponent will be Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 57, Brooklyn Center 0
The Centaurs' (1-6) bad run of form continued, being shut out for the second week in a row. A safety to begin the game was a sign of a long night ahead. The Knights (6-1) jumped to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter and made it 43-0 by halftime.
Brooklyn Center faces St. Anthony (3-4) for their last regular season game.
