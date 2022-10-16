josh diggs park center
Buy Now

Park Center running back Josh Diggs (5) posted 120 yards rushing in the Pirates' 36-20 win over Richfield Saturday, Oct. 15 at Richfield High School.

 Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson

Park Center 36, Richfield 20

The Pirates finally broke their trend of alternating wins and losses this season, defeating the Spartans for their first winning streak due to a quick start. Park Center (4-3) scored the first four touchdowns of the game to jump out to a 29-0 lead in the first half. It grew to a 36-6 lead at the break.

Tags

Load comments