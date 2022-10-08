DSC_0207.JPG
Champlin Park quarterback Peyton Thielke (15) was responsible for all three of the Rebels' touchdowns against St Michael-Albertville Friday, Oct. 7 at Champlin Park High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

St. Michael-Albertville 24, Champlin Park 20

The Rebels hosted the nights for their homecoming game, looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Both teams scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it was STMA that had the final say, taking a 24-20 lead from a 1-yard run by quarterback Colton Demarais.

