SMB 24, Park Center 14
The Pirates hosted St. Paul/Minnehaha/Blake for their homecoming game, looking to buck the trend of alternating wins and losses through their first four games. They defeated St. Anthony 48-18 on Sept. 23.
Park Center (2-3) was unable to find consistency on offense against SMB (3-2), scoring under 20 points for the third time this season. The winning formula has been simple for the Pirates this season. In their two wins, they’re averaging 44 points per game. In their three losses, that number has dropped to 11.
Park Center will host Minneapolis Washburn Friday, Oct. 7.
Simley 35, Robbinsdale Cooper 7
The Hawks’ offensive woes continued against the Spartans, scoring exactly 7 points for the third time this season. Simley (5-0) continued their undefeated season. They went up 14-0 at halftime and added two more touchdowns to their lead in the third quarter.
Cooper quarterback Chance Wicks connected with running back Danari Connors on a 19-yard touchdown for the Hawks only points of the game. Running back Gavin Nelson had three touchdown runs for the Spartans.
Cooper (1-4) hosts Spring Lake Park next Friday, Oct. 7.
Thursday, Sept. 29 - Maple Grove 43, Champlin Park 14
Maple Grove (5-0) showed why they are deserving of the No. 1 ranking in Class 6A, stifling the Rebels offense. They paired it with a lethal offensive attack, scoring 16, 13 and 14 points through the first three quarters.
Champlin Park quarterback Preston Thielke completed only 4 passes for 9 yards as the Crimson forced the Rebels into a one dimensional offense. Running back Arthur Russell had 13 carries for 105 yards and a score. Running back Richlu Tudee had the other touchdown for Champlin Park on a 59-yard carry in the fourth quarter.
Russell’s touchdown came in the first quarter.
Maple Grove had two players, quarterback Jacob Kilzer and running back Jordan Olagbaju, rush for over 100 yards. They were responsible for all six of the Crimson’s touchdowns.
Champlin Park (2-3) will host St. Michael-Albertville in their next game.
Thursday, Sept. 29 - Brooklyn Center 42, Minneapolis Roosevelt 40
Overtime was needed to decide a winner, with the Centaurs (1-4) recording their first win of the season in a battle of two winless teams. It was their highest scoring output of the season.
Brooklyn Center relied on the arm of their quarterback Deshaun Pongsak to carry them to victory. He was 17-of-36 for 317 yards and six touchdowns, four going to Tavionte Powell and two to D’Shayne Gipson. Powell had 9 catches for 186 yards and Gipson had 3 for 111. The Centaurs averaged 18 yards per completion.
Both teams were able to score a touchdown on their offensive possessions in overtime, but Brooklyn Center were able to convert their two-point conversion, sending them home with a win for the first time in 2022.
They’ll take on Columbia Heights next week.
