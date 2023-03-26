As if the Class 4A boys basketball championship needed any more intrigue, those inside the Target Center Saturday night were treated to an extended rematch of the 2022 final between Wayzata and Park Center.
Both teams had a fair shot to win the game in regulation. But four extra minutes were eventually required to crown a champion.
Having left the state tournament last year with a bitter taste in their mouth, the Wayzata Trojans made sure that wouldn’t happen again. When it mattered most, Wayzata executed on both ends of the floor to get revenge on the Pirates.
Senior guard Hayden Tibbits knocked down a free throw with 34 seconds left in overtime to give the Trojans a 75-71 lead. Park Center couldn’t get another shot to fall, despite multiple efforts. The last breath of life came when Wayzata turned the ball over with 6 seconds left while maintaining their 4-point lead.
The Pirates missed another pair of shots as the clock expired. Wayzata stormed the court in celebrating, successfully avenging their defeat in the 2022 final over Park Center 75-71.
“It feels pretty good,” Wayzata senior guard Jake Schmitt said. “I don’t know how else to describe it. To beat them in the state championship, it’s like a movie.”
It very nearly went the other way at the end of regulation. With under 1:30 left, the Trojans held onto the ball for the final shot. Tibbits was isolated on Park Center junior guard Jackson Fowlkes and tried to make a play. His pass was deflected and the Pirates fed junior guard Cash Chavis sprinting the other way with just 5 seconds left on the clock.
The only man between Chavis and the basket was Schmitt, who contested the shot just enough to force a miss out. However, Park Center head coach James Ware was frustrated that a foul wasn’t called.
“I couldn’t imagine circumstances that were more unfortunate or disappointing than that last series,” Ware said. “Our guys showed great grit, got a stop, marched down the floor. The official fell, we felt it was a foul, they couldn’t see it, the other guys didn’t make a call, we go to overtime. I haven’t seen the replay, so I don’t know what that looks like.”
Disappointed in the no-call, the game went to overtime. Wayzata junior forward Jackson McAndrew was responsible for 8 of the Trojans’ 9 points in the extra period. He put all of his talents on the display throughout the night. With ball-handling skills of a guard to a lightning quick release from the 3-point line, he was a handful for Park Center.
“You name it, he can do it,” Ware said. “6-9, mobile, unbelievable shot maker. As a Minnesotan, I’m excited to continue watching him as he continues through his basketball career. It’s as bright as anybody that we’ve seen come out of the state in a long time.”
Down 71-68, the Pirates drew up an open 3-pointer for Fowlkes on the wing which he knocked down to tie the game with 2:08 left. But on the other end, McAndrew answered with a 3-pointer of his own to deliver another blow to Park Center.
The Pirates wanted another 3-point attempt, but didn’t find another quality look. Fowlkes took a stepback three that missed and McAndrew pulled down the rebound.
Bringing the ball up the court, Tibbits was whistled for an offensive foul, giving the Pirates another chance to tie the game. Once again, they hunted the 3-pointer to tie the game. Junior center Chaing Ring got an open look but it missed. That’s when Tibbits was fouled and sent to the line to make it a two-possession lead with 34 seconds left.
It was Wayzata’s turn to leave a bitter taste in the mouth for Park Center. It was an even tougher defeat for Park Center given how they stacked up with the Trojans on the stat sheet.
They both shot 42 percent from the field. Park Center outrebounded them 37-25 and shot 42 percent from three-point range, compared to 31 percent for Wayzata. The Pirates also held a 10-point lead at the 8:45 mark in the second half. But there was one category that stood out from the rest - turnovers.
Park Center had 20 turnovers, compared to 7 for Wayzata. They turned those 20 turnovers into 18 points and outscored them in fastbreak points 13-6. Usually it’s the Pirates that win the turnover battle. Not this time.
Senior guard CJ O’Hara led the Pirates with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Chavis had 16 points, senior guard JJ Ware had 11 and Fowlkes had 10.
McAndrew finished with 25 points and 9 rebounds. Tibbits had 18 points. Those two received most of the attention from Park Center.
“On 48 hours prep it’s Tibbits and McAndrew,” Ware said. “We worked on that switch and back and forth. They’re really good players. They’ve been playing that way all year and McAndrew has really improved throughout the year. Smart coaching on their part to keep the ball in your two best players hands and let one of them make a good decision.”
As one of the quickest guards in the state, it was a challenging matchup for Chavis on both ends of the court.
“We knew it was going to be a tough battle with him (Tibbits) scoring 20 points per game,” Chavis said. We just tried to keep the ball out of his hands. It’s a tough matchup. He’s a good player.”
Those two were key in bringing the Trojans back from a 10-point deficit in the second half. Down 57-47, both of them hit a 3-pointer to keep the game close. They were also down 64-59 with 5:00 minutes left, but kept chipping away at the lead, eventually tying the game at 64.
The Trojans also used a 11-0 run to end the first half, taking a 36-32 lead. Wayzata’s ability to put up quick points is what fueled their win. They also had multiple players step up in the absence of senior guard Spencer Hall, a defensive ace for the team averaging 11.6 PPG, who suffered a knee injury in the semifinals.
“Our guys are going to compete no matter what,” Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler said. “Drew Nepsted played more minutes than he’s played all year and played his butt off. Same with Jake Berkland. Wyatt McBeth is a sophomore who’s never played. First minutes ever were in the state championship. He goes out and gives us good minutes as well. Everybody that touched the floor was going to flat out compete.”
It was a total team effort - and it needed to be one. Park Center has overwhelmed opponents this year with their size and depth of scoring options. But the Trojans stood tall.
“Phenomenal team. They’re very skilled, very athletic,” McAndrew said about Park Center. “They were the favorites coming in and we knew we had to work our butts off to get it done. Our point of emphasis was rebounding, playing hard on defense and executing on offense.”
As the final buzzer sounded, Ware huddled his team up to express how proud he was of them in the face of adversity and the pressure of being one of the top teams in the state.
“I’m so proud of them," Ware said. "I’m so excited for the rest of their lives because I know how resilient and mentally tough they are and the obstacles they overcome, whether it’s on the court or off the court. I don’t feel bad at all. I’m so proud of these guys.”
Coming up just short of a state championship is as heartbreaking as it gets, but reaching the championship game two years in a row is a special accomplishment.
At the conclusion of the game, the All-Tournament team was announced, which included Chavis and Fowlkes. Tibbits and McAndrew were also named to the team.
The Pirates will lose some key contributors for next season but will return enough for another possible bid to the state tournament. O’Hara, Ware, guard Joe Burgess and forward Kaden Cook will be the big losses for the team. Returning will be Chavis, Fowlkes, Ring and junior guard Aiden Memene. And given Park Center’s track record of developing talent, it’s possible another breakout star exists on the roster elsewhere.
