The Armstrong boys lacrosse team ended the regular season with a program-best 10 wins on the year, but had lost their last two games going into the postseason.
The Falcons hosted the quarterfinal round of the section 5A tournament Wednesday night, welcoming Wayzata (7-6) to their field. The Trojans finished fifth in the Lake conference this season.
It was the 4 vs. 5 matchup in the bracket, with the winner set to face either No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s or No. 8 Hopkins/Park.
Down 4-3 at the half, Wayzata outscored Armstrong 7-3 in the second half to pull off the upset of the Falcons to keep their season alive, winning 10-7.
The Trojans’ offense erupted in the third quarter, scoring four of the five goals in the quarter. Led by junior attacker Avery Darula, Armstrong had no answer on how to slow down Wayzata from adding to their tally in the second half. It was 7-5 to the Trojans at the end of the third quarter.
Their best chance at staying in the game was to try to keep up their scoring on the other end, but Wayzata maintained control throughout the second half, offering few chances for the Falcons to come back.
A pair of stellar goals opened the scoring to begin the fourth quarter. Wayzata senior attacker Jack Peterson fired a behind-the-back shot on net for an 8-5 lead. Armstrong’s top scorer Nate Albrecht responded with a behind-the-back goal of his own to draw closer at 8-6.
But that was as close as the Falcons got in the late stages of the game. Wayzata tacked on two more goals in the quarter as Armstrong desperately searched for some late offense.
The Trojans' starting goalie Henry Kirt commanded the net exceptionally, forcing many shots wide and keeping his team in front. A late consolation goal by the Falcons cemented the final scoreline.
Darula had four goals and two assists for Wayzata and was the offensive spark they needed in the second half, notching four points in that span. He set up two goals and scored a pair for himself.
Outside of his stellar goal in the fourth quarter, Albrecht was mostly held in check. As the Falcons’ leading scorer on the year with 42 points, the Trojans made it a point of emphasis to prevent him from beating them single-handedly. He was held to just one other goal contribution, coming towards the end of the second quarter when he fired in a shot from distance.
Junior Frankie Annis added a pair of goals himself for the Falcons, but the goals came few and far between in the second half for them to extend their season.
Wednesday’s results from section 5A tournament
Top-seeded and defending state champions Benilde-St. Margaret’s handled Hopkins/Park with ease, coming away with a 23-1 win.
No. 2 Maple Grove hosted No. 7 Breck and won 10-7. They’ll matchup with No. 3 Blake in the other semifinal, who beat No. 6 Rogers 12-5.
