Wayzata 800-meter runner Teegan Anderson earned second place in the Hamline Elite Meet April 29 with a time of 2:16.29.
Noah Breker
Armstrong High track runner Noah Breker ran 4:19.89 to take fourth place in the 1600-meter run during the Hamline Elite Meet for prep track and field athletes April 29.
Lydia College
Goalie Lydia College was outstanding during a 13-2 victory over Coon Rapids April 27. She made eight saves on 10 shots while allowing only one goal in each half.
Jenna Hamann
The Armstrong High girls lacrosse team defeated Rogers 22-10 April 25 with Jenna Hamann scoring seven goals and adding two assists for a nine-point night.
Noah Karschnik
Wayzata senior righthander Noah Karschnik pitched five scoreless innings in the Trojans’ 4-1 Lake Conference baseball victory at Eden Prairie.
Grace Mignone
In a downpour Friday night at the Hamline Elite Meet, Wayzata distance runner Grace Mignone finished seventh in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:17.56
Caitlyn Osanai
The Armstrong High 3200-meter runner earned 10th place at Friday’s Hamline Elite Meet with a time of 11:27.14.
Kendall Thurston
Armstrong High track and field standout Kendall Thurston qualified to throw the shot put in the Hamline Elite Meet April 29 at Hamline University. She earned 12th place with a best of 34 feet, 2.75 inches.
Grace Weber
Wayzata high girls track runner Grace Weber placed second in the 400-meter run during the Hamline Elite Meet April 29 with a time of 58.01 seconds.
