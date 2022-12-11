DSC_6344.JPG
Cooper guard Bre Fraizer (1) looks to drive to the basket in the first half against St. Louis Park Friday, Dec. 10 at Cooper High School.

The Cooper Hawks girls basketball team struggled in their 2021-22 campaign. They finished 6-19, including an 11-game losing streak in the middle of the season. Cooper fell to St. Louis Park in the Section 6AAAA quarterfinals.

While the Hawks lose their leading scorer in Josephine Igherighe (12.9 PPG), they still return plenty of production to improve upon last year's record.

Cooper guard Zoe Simmons (3) dribbles down the court in the first half against St. Louis Park Friday, Dec. 10 at Cooper High School.
Cooper forward Vanessa Saidu (5) drives to the basket in the second half against St. Louis Park Friday, Dec. 10 at Cooper High School.
Cooper head coach Raheem Simmons talks to his team during a timeout against St. Louis Park Friday, Dec. 10 at Cooper High School.
Cooper guard Somah Kamara (2) attempts a shot at the buzzer in the second half against St. Louis Park Friday, Dec. 10 at Cooper High School. Her missed shot meant the game would go to overtime.

