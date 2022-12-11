The Cooper Hawks girls basketball team struggled in their 2021-22 campaign. They finished 6-19, including an 11-game losing streak in the middle of the season. Cooper fell to St. Louis Park in the Section 6AAAA quarterfinals.
While the Hawks lose their leading scorer in Josephine Igherighe (12.9 PPG), they still return plenty of production to improve upon last year's record.
The backcourt duo of senior Bre Frazier and junior Somah Kamara, who both averaged 11 points per game last season, are back to help shoulder the scoring load. Despite only being a freshman, Zeo Simmons returns as well having played in 21 games as an eighth-grader.
But perhaps the biggest piece of the puzzle is senior forward Vanessa Saidu. She averaged 12.6 points per game last season for Park Center. Paired with Frazier and Kamara, all of a sudden Cooper has three double-digit scorers in the fold.
Rounding out the starting five to start this season is senior forward Pauline MacCarthy, who poses a big rebounding threat on both ends of the floor. It makes for a well-rounded team with scoring threats on the perimeter and inside.
The Hawks have played four games so far this season, going 2-2. Their first game was a 67-55 win over Cretin-Derham Hall on Nov. 30. Saidu was impressive in her Cooper debut, finishing with a game-high 27 points on 12-16 shooting. Kamara (18) and Frazier (13) also reached double figures in scoring.
Minneapolis Roosevelt had more success limiting the Hawks’ offense in a 43-37 win on Dec. 2. Saidu had just 4 points. Benilde-St. Margaret’s made it two losses in a row for Cooper on Dec. 6, winning 63-56.
Cooper’s most recent game was their toughest battle yet, with their matchup against St. Louis Park on Friday, Dec. 9 at Cooper High School extending into overtime.
Down 51-48 with under a minute left, Orioles forward Shantell Harden hit a 3-pointer to tie the game. After a missed shot by the Hawks, St. Louis Park got the ball back with four seconds left, but a turnover by guard Evie Schmitz gave Cooper one last chance for a buzzer-beater with 0.4 left on the clock. Kamara received the inbounds pass well beyond the 3-point line and immediately took the shot. It missed the mark and the game went to overtime.
In the overtime period, the Hawks held a multi-possession lead in the last minute, preventing the Orioles from winning or tying the game late. It finished 65-60 in favor of Cooper to end their brief two-game skid.
Saidu led with 18 points. Frazier had 16 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Kamara had 12 points and Simmons had 10. Harden led all scorers with 26 while Schmitz had 22. The Hawks outscored the Orioles 14-9 in overtime.
Last year, Cooper lost all three of their matchups to St. Louis. The Hawks’ next game is Tuesday, Dec. 13 against Columbia Heights.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.