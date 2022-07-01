The top-ranked football recruit in Minnesota has made his decision.
Cooper senior Jaxon Howard held a ceremony Friday evening at Cooper High School to announce where the next step in his football journey would be.
The class of 2023 four-star edge rusher is the top-ranked player in Minnesota and 96th nationally, according to 247 Sports' recruiting database. It’s the highest a player from Minnesota has been ranked since 2016, when Eden Prairie outside linebacker Carter Coughlin was ranked 89th nationally.
In the end, Howard verbally committed to play for the LSU Tigers. He was also considering Miami, Michigan and Minnesota.
After announcing his final four on May 16, Howard took an official visit to each school, but it was the Tigers that captured his commitment.
“The SEC excites me,” Jaxon Howard said about playing in the premier college football conference. “I love watching it on TV. One day very soon I will be playing in it against big offensive tackles. It’s going to humble me and I’m really excited about that. My true goal is to get better at football and become a better man.”
One of the moments that Howard said made him choose LSU came on a visit when he was talking with current LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari. He said they struck up a conversation about why Ojulari came to LSU and the process behind his commitment.
Even though they have only recently met, Howard said he considers Ojulari a mentor.
During his recruitment process, current LSU head coach Brian Kelly was at Notre Dame as their head coach. Kelly was hired in November of 2021 but kept the communication rolling with Howard. He began to assemble his staff with LSU which led to defensive line coach Jamar Cain recruiting Howard.
“Communication didn’t change too much,” Jaxon Howard said. “The biggest thing was when he got to LSU and got coach Cain on the staff. At first coach Kelly had me as one of his top tight ends on his list. But then Cain said ‘no, this guy is playing defensive line.’ He took over from there.”
Howard has played multiple positions at Cooper including defensive end, outside linebacker and tight end. He even played some quarterback last year when the Hawks’ starting quarterback couldn’t play in the Class 5A semifinals last year.
But at LSU, he will play defense and will be playing college football at the highest level.
“Nobody knows what he’s capable of because he’s played so many positions for us,” Cooper football head coach and father of Jaxon, Willie Howard said. “He’s only really played one year on the defensive line because he was an outside linebacker two years before that and we didn’t really have a pass rush. I’m excited to see what he’s capable of doing.”
Now associated with the LSU Tigers, Howard noted current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who played at LSU, as a player he can look up to having seen him play in the last few years.
“The alumni they have is (full of) endless talent,” Jaxon Howard said. “I’d love to pick off a bit of knowledge about the game but also everything in general.”
A member of the SEC West division, the Tigers went 6-7 and 5-5 in the last two seasons, but it wasn’t long ago that LSU was on top of the college football world. They won the national championship in 2019 with a perfect 15-0 record.
But before Howard envisions himself playing in Death Valley, the focus now is getting Cooper back to the state semifinals.
“Complete focus on the team,” Jaxon Howard said. “Whatever they need, I’m here. No matter if it’s me playing quarterback, but we won’t have that issue because we have guys that are going to step up this year. I have no doubt about my team. My teammates are the best…The only thing we need to do is fill the system our coaches have for us because you saw last year it did good for us. We didn’t get where we wanted to get. There’s still room for improvement.”
In terms of academics, with college athletes being able to profit off their name, image and likeness, Howard sees the opportunity to grow his personal brand with the Tigers.
“Something along the lines of business, sports marketing, something like that,” Howard said about his academic path at LSU. “How to learn to build my own brand. I’m thinking about it from an NIL standpoint as well. How it could help me in the future. I’m going to have that opportunity and I’m going to make the best of it.”
Howard helped Cooper reach the Class 5A semifinals for the first time in program history in 2021. An injury to their starting quarterback forced Howard into some time under center in the 34-7 loss. But with his college commitment out of the way, all his attention now is on the upcoming season with the Hawks.
