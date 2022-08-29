Champlin Park senior forward Sylvester Doe showcased his match-winning abilities against Park Center Monday night.
It didn’t take long for the 2021 All-State forward to get his name on the scoresheet. Doe was on the receiving end of a brilliant long ball from the back line as he made a run behind the Pirates’ defense, corralled the ball and calmly slid it into the back of the net to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead just five minutes into the game.
Later in the second half while maintaining their one goal lead, he received another long ball from midfield as he sprinted to meet the pass. Doe put up a shot that was saved by Park Center goalkeeper Brandon Perez, but he was only able to deflect the shot wide.
Keeping his composure, Doe put a head on the rebound and scored his second goal of the night, powering Champlin Park (2-0, 2-0) to a 2-0 victory. His second goal came with eight minutes remaining as the Pirates (0-1, 1-2) missed a golden opportunity to tie the game ten minutes prior.
Tensions peaked with around 20 minutes to go in the game. Park Center were awarded a penalty via a handball by the Rebels in their own box. Midfielder Johanso Camacho stepped up to the challenge to take the penalty and had it saved by Evan Martin, who dove to his left.
However, Martin wasn’t able to hold onto the ball and it bounced back into play. Pirates’ forward Elijah Hoff was running for the rebound to take a shot and was fouled in the process, giving Park Center another penalty.
Once again it was Camacho’s penalty to take with a chance to tie the game, and once again it was Martin who came up with the save. Martin won the battle of wits as he dove to his left again.
He held onto the ball this time as his team mobbed him after the second save.
“It’s unfortunate,” Park Center head coach Jason Barnhouse said about the missed penalties. “Johanso is confident, I believe in him. He controlled the game for the most part, he deserved to take another chance. When it matters again, I’ll put him out there and I bet he buries it.”
It was Park Center’s best opportunity to level things up. Champlin Park’s early goal didn’t phase Barnhouse’s squad. They kept their composure and put pressure on the Rebels throughout the second half, searching for an equalizer. Once Doe slotted home his second goal, the three points were all but secured.
Doe may not have been as involved in the game as the Rebels would have liked, but when it mattered most, he made the runs and scored the goals to lead his team to victory.
The Pirates were unable to create many scoring chances despite the amount of time they spent in the final third of the field. It’s an area of the field where Park Center knows they have to improve.
“Now, we need to work on having some more creative runs,” Barnhouse said. “Right now, we’re stagnant with the ball. One guy is watching the other with the ball hoping he’ll score. We have to make some dangerous runs into space, get the ball behind the defense and get guys in the box.”
Park Center had another great chance to level things up not long after the missed penalties. They won a free kick from around 30 yards out as Camacho sent the ball in. Martin got a hand on the ball, but couldn’t clear it and fell to the ground. With Martin momentarily out of the play, the net was open for the Pirates if they could just get a foot to the ball.
A shot was eventually put on frame, but the Rebels’ defense cleared the ball off the line. With most of their players in the box, Park Center were exposed as Champlin Park went on the counter attack.
As expected, Doe was one of the players running down the field, but the final pass just missed him.
Tensions were high throughout the game. Seven yellow cards were dished out with a mix of rough tackles and displeasure with some of the calls. Champlin Park were under the most pressure in the moments leading up to the two penalty shots. The Pirates had five corner kicks to the Rebels’ one.
Park Center knows what their strengths are early on in the season. With how much production up top they lost coming into the year, they just want to make sure they hold things down defensively before they can get going offensively.
“Our focus in the beginning of the year has been we want to play great team defense and be the best defensive team in the state,” Barnhouse said. “Don’t give up any chances. We’ve done a great job of that in the first three games.”
Park Center opened the season with a 2-0 loss to Duluth East on Thursday, August 25. They bounced back in their next contest on Saturday, August 27, defeating Roseville 4-0.
This was Champlin Park’s second conference game, having defeated Totino-Grace 6-1. Doe recorded a hat trick and is up to five goals on the season.
Both teams return to their home field on Wednesday, August 31. The Pirates will host Elk River while the Rebels take on Maple Grove.
“We just want to be playing good at the end of the year,'' Barnhouse said. “If these first three games are any indication and we can build on it, we are going to be really tough to beat.”
