Champlin Park senior forward Sylvester Doe showcased his match-winning abilities against Park Center Monday night.

It didn’t take long for the 2021 All-State forward to get his name on the scoresheet. Doe was on the receiving end of a brilliant long ball from the back line as he made a run behind the Pirates’ defense, corralled the ball and calmly slid it into the back of the net to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead just five minutes into the game.

Park Center forward Elijah Hoff was fouled going after a saved penalty, resulting in the Pirates’ second awarded penalty against Champlin Park Monday, August 29.

 
Park Center midfielder Johanso Camacho (2) had both of his penalties saved by Champlin Park goalkeeper Evan Martin on Monday, August 29.
Champlin Park goalkeeper Evan Martin kept his first clean sheet of the season against Park Center Monday, August 29.
Despite being under pressure for much of the second half, Champlin Park kept a clean sheet against Park Center Monday, August 29.

