The section tournaments were underway this past week with athletes looking to book their spot in the state tournament beginning June 9. Athletes can qualify for the state meet by either meeting the qualifying standard set by the MSHSL or place in the top two in their event at the section tournament.
The Section 6AAA meet began Tuesday, May 31 with finals of the 3200 meter runs, boys shot put, pole vault and triple jump. The girl’s field event finals held were discus, high jump and long jump. The rest of the event finals were held Thursday, June 2.
The same schedule followed for the Section 5AAA meet, held on June 1 and 3.
Section 6AAA
Armstrong
Junior Noah Breker followed up his first-place finish in the boy’s 3200 meter run at the Northwest Suburban Conference on May 26 with another victory in the section meet. His time of 9:03.25 was roughly eight seconds better than his conference race.
Breker also won the 1600 meter run with a 4:16.03.
In the sprint events, Armstrong senior Erik Fredrickson came in second in the 100 meter dash to earn a spot at the state meet. He just missed out on qualifying for the 200 meter dash, crossing the finish line in third.
Armstrong’s 4x100 relay on the boy’s side also qualified with a second-place finish. Elrad Towah, Isaiah Cotton, Patrick Ponnie and Fredrickson made up the team.
The other qualifiers for the Armstrong boys in the field consisted of Peyton Newbern and Jordan McClom. Newbern won the high jump and finished in third in the long jump, but his jump of 21-09 met the qualifying standard. McClom won the long jump and came in second in the triple jump.
On the girls side, junior Kendall Thurston qualified for the state meet on Tuesday with a second-place finish in discus with a 105-09 toss. On the track, sophomore Mackenzie Lovejoy came in second in the 300 meter hurdles with a 47.55.
Both 4x100 and 4x200 relays just missed out on qualifying, finishing third in both races.
Senior Clea Cesare won the triple jump with a 37-05.50.
Cooper
Junior Jaxon Howard took the boys shot put title with a winning throw of 51-03.75. It fell just short of the state qualifying standard of 53-5, but earned the spot due to winning the event. He did the same in discus, winning with a 151-03 effort. He is the lone state qualifier for the Hawks.
For team scores, the Armstrong boys came in second. The girls finished in fourth. Wayzata won both the boys and girls titles.
Section 5AAA
Champlin Park
For the boys, junior Richlu Tudee continued his stellar season by sweeping the 100 and 200 meter dash. His time of 10.76 in the 100 and 21.85 in the 200 were both under the state qualifying standard.
He was also on the 4x100 team that took first, along with Lorenzo Andrews, Alvin Thomas and Emmit Tutt. They’ll look to defend their state title in the event this week.
Harrison Dwinal subbed in for Tudee on the 4x200 relay that also took first place.
In the field, the Rebels took both qualifying spots in the discus throw. Sean Erickson and Daniel Walker finished 1-2. Andrews took the long jump with a jump of 21-10.50.
Senior Adyson Kapitzke won both the shot put and discus events. Last year, Kapitzke came in second at the state meet in discus with a throw of 134-09. At the section meet this year, she threw a 140-01.
Just like the boys did, the Champlin Park girl’s 4x100 relay team won, consisting of Amara Easley, Hannah Horton, Jayi Wilson and Kari Bork.
Horton also qualified in the high jump courtesy of a second-place finish.
Park Center
Senior Laubenra Ben qualified for two events, finishing second in the 100 and 200 meter dash. Both her times were under the qualifying standard.
Da’Jon Borom will join Ben at the state meet after he qualified in the high jump with a second-place finish. It came in dramatic fashion as a jump-off was required between Borom and Osseo’s Lewis Cargeor. He managed to clear 6-02 to advance to state.
Both the Park Center boys and girls teams finished in eighth. The Champlin Park boys came in second and girls in fifth. Mounds View took home the team titles for both the boys and girls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.