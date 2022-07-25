AC_8U

The AC Fastpitch 8U red team captured the Minnesota softball state Tier 3 championship July 9-10 in Minnetonka.

The Armstrong Cooper Girls Fastpitch Association has been a part of the western Hennepin County community since 1987. Serving the towns of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope, Plymouth and Robbinsdale, the non-profit organization teaches young girls the game of softball and provides the opportunity to compete against higher competition.

AC Fastpitch teaches fastpitch softball, which is how softball is played at the high school and collegiate level. It’s the primary program that sends athletes to the high school teams at Robbinsdale Armstrong and Robbinsdale Cooper High School.

The AC Fastpitch 14U red team finished third in their state qualifying tournament before posting a 1-2 record at their state tournament July 23-24.
The AC Fastpitch 16/18U red team came in second for their state qualifying tournament and went 3-2 at the Tier 1 state tournament.

