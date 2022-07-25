The Armstrong Cooper Girls Fastpitch Association has been a part of the western Hennepin County community since 1987. Serving the towns of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope, Plymouth and Robbinsdale, the non-profit organization teaches young girls the game of softball and provides the opportunity to compete against higher competition.
AC Fastpitch teaches fastpitch softball, which is how softball is played at the high school and collegiate level. It’s the primary program that sends athletes to the high school teams at Robbinsdale Armstrong and Robbinsdale Cooper High School.
They have teams from the 8U level all the way through 18U. The season for the younger teams span from March through July, with the higher teams, consisting of high schoolers, beginning at the conclusion of the MSHSL softball season.
The state tournaments have been going on throughout July with AC Fastpitch being well represented across all competitions. Nine of the ten teams from the program qualified for Minnesota state tournaments and five of them qualified for national tournaments.
Highlighting the action on the diamond this summer was the 8U red team, who captured the Tier 3 state championship. The tournament took place July 9 and 10, winning all four of their games on the weekend. They defeated Tonka Onyx, Champlin Park, Cottage Grove and Tonka Silver on their way to the championship.
This past weekend on July 23 and 24, the 14U red team finished third in their state qualifier tournament and went 1-2 at their state tournament. Also competing on the weekend was the 16/18U red team in the Tier 1 state tournament, finishing their competition 3-2.
Even with summer competition wrapping up, AC Fastpitch’s fall season is right around the corner. This competition takes place in August and September, with the first games set for the weekend of August 20.
The 8U and 10U teams play on Saturdays while the 12U, 14U and 16/18U play on Sundays. The state tournament for the fall season is September 24 and 25. The registration period opened on July 6 and will close on July 29.
For more information on the Armstrong Cooper Girls Fastpitch Association and to sign up for their fall program, visit their website atwww.armstrongcooperfastpitch.org.
