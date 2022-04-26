Wayzata won the Lake Conference Relays in boys track and field with senior Nathanael Agbemadon taking the triple jump title with a best of 39 feet, 4.5 inches.
Maddie Kaltsas
Benilde-St. Margaret’s High girls lacrosse scored a 12-11 win over Eden Prairie with Maddie Kaltsas scoring five goals April 19.
Kailee Kohrt
Wayzata High girls track and field standout Kailee Kohrt is undefeated in individual events during the outdoor season. She won the high jump and triple jump at the Lake Conference Relays and also earned two first places April 19 in a dual meet win over Eden Prairie.
Reid Lucas
Armstrong High’s boys lacrosse team defeated Blaine in a Northwest Suburban Conference match April 18 at Armstrong Stadium. Reid Lucas sparked the Falcons’ offense with three goals and one assist.
Nelson Koenig
The Wayzata High baseball team shut out Minnetonka 9-0 April 22 with Nelson Koenig pitching six innings of four-hit ball. He struck out seven and walked two.
Jack Peterson
Wayzata High boys lacrosse player Jack Peterson had a big night with four goals and two assists as the Trojans edged Rogers 11-10 in a nonconference match at Rogers High School.
Jonathon Pribula
Three RBIs from Jonathon Pribula, including two in the first inning, helped the Wayzata baseball team beat Minnetonka 9-0 April 22 at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field.
Ava Score
In an incredible individual performance April 18, Wayzata High girls lacrosse player Ava Score had 12 points on seven goals and five assists in a 16-5 victory over the Orono Spartans.
