Each year the Sun Sailor sports staff chooses athletes of the year, and there are many worthy of that title for 2021.
Our list includes high school and college athletes along with some representatives of adult sports. The high school athletes attend the two large public schools in the area - Armstrong and Wayzata - plus private schools Providence Academy and Maranatha Christian Academy.
Congratulations to all of the athletes on this year’s list, as well as many more who made this a highly successful year. Team highlights for 2021 included Wayzata High winning its first state boys basketball title since 1959, the Wayzata girls volleyball team winning the state title, Providence Academy placing second in state in girls basketball and Providence Academy posting an 8-1 record and winning a district football championship.
Here are athletes of the year in alphabetical order.
Logan Ahlers
Providence Academy’s football team had a district championship season with linebacker Logan Ahlers in a starring role. He led the Lions’ defense with 87 tackles while also making two of three field goal attempts and 33 of 34 extra points.
Miles Akhigbe
For the second consecutive year, Wayzata High boys soccer defender Miles Akhigbe made the State Coaches’ Association All-State team. He led the Trojans to a runner-up finish in the Lake Conference.
Ramira Ambrose
On the defensive side, it was hard to find another Lake Conference girls soccer player to match Wayzata senior Ramira Ambrose. She has a Division I scholarship to play for Northwestern University.
Nick Argento
Wayzata’s Nick Argento wrapped up a stellar Lake Conference baseball career in 2021. He hit .455 with four home runs and worked on the mound as one of the Trojans’ top two pitchers.
Roger Anderson
Nordic skier Roger Anderson wrapped up his senior season with a state championship at Giant Ridge Ski Area in Biwabik.
Ephemian Bailey
2021 Armstrong High graduate Ephemian Bailey used her best career discus throw of 117 feet to place ninth in the State Class AA Girls Track and Field Meet.
Gavin Baumgartner
For the last two seasons, former Wayzata basketball star Gavin Baumgartner has been the top scorer for the Minnesota State University, Moorhead team.
Drew Berkland
One of the best all-around athletes ever to wear the Wayzata blue and gold, Drew Berkland has a Division I scholarship to play baseball for the University of Minnesota. As a defensive back in football and a guard in basketball he has already won state prep championships in those sports.
Carter Bjerke
The best outside shooter among the big men in Lake Conference boys basketball, Wayzata senior Carter Bjerke has signed a letter of intent to play for the University of St. Thomas next season. He is averaging 20 points per game this season.
Mara Braun
University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen is excited to have Wayzata guard Mara Braun joining the Gophers next season. Braun is a three-year All-Lake Conference player, who has won All-State honors as a jumper for the track team.
Noah Breker
Armstrong junior Noah Breker took second place in the State Class AA Boys Cross Country Meet with a 5K time of 15:25 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Zoe Bresnahan
Armstrong High swimmer Zoe Bresnahan won a gold medal and a silver medal in her two individual events during the 2021 State Aquatics Meet at the University of Minnesota.
Dana Bruer
Wayzata captain and senior forward Dana Bruer scored 16 goals in leading the Trojan soccer team to a State Class AA Tournament berth.
Zeke Clark
Armstrong High’s boys track team relied on Clark as a big scorer in 2021. He was one of the state’s best sprinters, placing third in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200 at the State Class AA Meet.
Julian Diedrich
A position switch this fall was handled with ease by Wayzata football star Julian Diedrich. Moving from wide receiver to running back, he rushed for 1,117 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Evan Dimich
Armstrong High golfer Evan Dimich sizzled in the Section 6AAA Meet, taking medalist honors by finishing six under par.
Drew Donlin
Former Wayzata High athlete Drew Donlin was chosen to play for the United States in international team handball events in 2021.
Maddyn Greenway
As a seventh-grader in 2021, Providence Academy guard Maddyn Greenway led her team to second place in the State Class 2A Girls Basketball Tournament.
Joey Grochala
In his senior season for the Wayzata High baseball team, Grochala hit .356 in the lead-off spot and earned All-Lake Conference honors. He was named to the Metro West team for the Play Ball Minnesota! All-Star Series.
Tommy Hamann
All-District football linebacker Tommy Hamann of Wayzata recently signed a letter of intent to continue his career at Iowa State University.
Ryan Harvey
Only a handful of quarterbacks in Wayzata history can come close to what senior Ryan Harvey accomplished this year when he completed 105 of 162 passes for 1,391 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Jack Helmich
Wayzata High junior Jack Helmich won the state Class AA pole vault title with a best of 14 feet, 6 inches at the State Track Meet.
Joe Highfield
Junior midfielder Joe Highfield proved to be one of the most dangerous players in Lake Conference boys soccer this fall. An injury to Highfield may have been the only thing to stop the Trojans’ bid for the state title.
Cayden Homme
The Wayzata High wrestler put an exclamation point on a fine career by finishing second in his weight class at state.
Will Ingemann
It isn’t often that a sophomore goalie leads a boys hockey team to state, but Will Ingemann took Wayzata all the way to the state Class AA semifinals last season.
Jenna Johnson
Wayzata girls basketball forward Jenna Johnson started for all four of her high school seasons and became the Trojans’ all-time scoring leader.
Brett Kelzenberg
As a senior for the Wayzata football team, All-District selection Brett Kelzenberg helped Wayzata backs Julian Diedrich and Dante Cockrell Jr. combine for 1,832 rushing yards in 2021.
Drew Kuempel
Armstrong High’s football team finished 6-4 with linebacker Drew Kuempel leading in tackles with 71 tackles, including 51 solos. On offense, he gained 79 yards on only two receptions.
Jamen Malone
Quarterback Jamen Malone’s passing gave the Armstrong football team a big boost on its way to a 6-4 record. He completed 117 of 232 attempts for 1,972 yards and 25 touchdowns and also rushed for 251 yards.
Sloane Matthews
Wayzata girls hockey player Sloane Matthews is better than ever this season. She recently had back-to-back hat tricks to take the Trojans into the holiday season with an overall record of 8-3-0. She is a four-year All-Lake Conference player.
Savannah McGowan
Armstrong girls basketball is competitive with almost every team in the Northwest Suburban Conference with 20-point-per-game forward Savannah McGowan leading the attack.
Jake Meissner
Senior Jake Meissner goes to school at Maranatha Christian Academy, but is part of a co-op football team based at Providence Academy. He led the Lions to an 8-1 season by rushing for 17 touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards. His average per carry was 7.8 yards.
Abbey Nechanicky
As a sophomore in the spring of 2021, the Wayzata High distance runner won the 1,600-meter run in the Section 6AA Meet with a time of 5:00.75. She missed the 2021 cross country season with an injury.
Peyton Newbern
The Armstrong High senior, Peyton Newbern, is an old-school athlete with multiple varsity letters in track, football and basketball. He leads the Falcon basketball team in scoring this year after catching 10 touchdown passes during the football season.
Nick Omodt
Tenth place in the State Class AA Boys Cross Country meet was the prize for Nick Omodt’s best 5K race of the season. The Armstrong junior ran a career-best of 15:49 at St. Olaf College.
Caitlyn Osanai
Armstrong sophomore Caitlyn Osanai ran a 5K time of 18:51 in the State Class AA Girls Cross Country Meet, which was good for 20th place and a berth on the All-State team.
Claire Reinke
Wayzata’s Claire Reinke won the 100-yard butterfly during the State Class AA Aquatics Meet at the University of Minnesota.
Sam Schlecht
Senior righthander Sam Schlecht was 6-1 on the mound for the Wayzata High baseball team with an earned run average of 1.88. He was named to the Metro West team for the Play Ball Minnesota! All-Star Series.
Sierra Smith
Armstrong High graduate Sierra Smith had an outstanding first season with the University of Missouri women’s swimming and diving team. She helped the Tigers place 17th in the NCAA Meet in the 400 freestyle relay. Her best times this year included 22.06 in the 50 freestyle and 49.06 in the 200 freestyle.
Drew Streeter
Wayzata senior Drew Streeter is captain in two sports - football and hockey. He was second on the football team in tackles with 83 and is also one of the leading scorers in hockey.
Annika Stewart
Wayzata High graduate Annika Stewart is in her second season with the University of Nebraska women’s basketball team. She finished her freshman season averaging 6 points per game and is averaging 5.5 points this season for the Cornhuskers, who started the campaign with a 10-0 record.
Swensen Brothers
Wayzata’s Swensen brothers, senior Cael and freshman Logan, shared success at the 2021 State Wrestling Tournament. Cael went undefeated for the season, passed the 200 career-win mark and won his first state title. Logan finished second in his weight class.
Stella Swenson
Superb setting by sophomore Stella Swenson helped the Wayzata girls volleyball team cap its season as the state Class 4A champion.
Race Thompson
Armstrong High graduate Race Thompson is the second leading scorer for the Indiana University men’s basketball team, as well as the Hoosiers’ leading rebounder. His averages are 10.6 points and 8.7 rebounds.
Jaycie Thomsen
Wayzata High graduate Jaycie Thomsen helped the University of Minnesota women’s cross country team win the Big Ten Conference title this fall.
Ella Voegele
Wayzata High girls volleyball libero Ella Voegele sparked the Trojans’ run to the state Class 4A championship in her senior season. Her ability to get to keep the ball in play made her All-Lake Conference and All-State.
Curtis Wagner
Soccer midfielder Curtis Wagner teamed with Joe Highfield to control the airways for the Wayzata High boys soccer team. Several coaches mentioned Wagner as the most improved player in Lake Conference boys soccer this year.
Alex Wain
Wayzata baseball center fielder Alex Wain made the All-Lake Conference team as a junior with a .370 batting average.
Sam Westermeyer
The All-MIAC baseball pitcher from St. Olaf College, Sam Westermeyer, returned for the summer and led Hamel to a State Class B Tournament berth. In addition to pitching for the Hawks, he batted third or fourth in the order.
