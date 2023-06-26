Marshall Dalziel
Buy Now

Wayzata Legion baseball coach Marshall Dalziel will take his team to the Stars and Stripes Invitational July 1-4 in Delano.

Wayzata American Legion baseball coach Marshall Dalziel didn’t set up his team’s schedule in order to dominate weak opponents.

On the contrary, the Wizards might be playing the toughest schedule in the long history of the program. They are 8-7 so far after trips to tournaments in Fargo-Moorhead and Omaha, Neb.

Tags

Load comments