Daniel McCollor
Buy Now

Daniel McCollor of Wayzata wins the Section 6 Nordic skiing individual title Feb. 6.

Narrow wins over boys and girls opponents and two individual championships made Monday, Feb. 6, a great day for Wayzata Nordic skiing.

In competition at Hyland Lake Reserve in West Bloomington, Wayzata’s boys edged Armstrong 382-379. On the girls side, the Trojans outscored St. Louis Park 388-386.

Tags

Load comments