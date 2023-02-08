Narrow wins over boys and girls opponents and two individual championships made Monday, Feb. 6, a great day for Wayzata Nordic skiing.
In competition at Hyland Lake Reserve in West Bloomington, Wayzata’s boys edged Armstrong 382-379. On the girls side, the Trojans outscored St. Louis Park 388-386.
Daniel McCollor, the fast-moving junior, led Wayzata in the boys competition. He put together a classic time of 13:18.8 and a pursuit time of 11:10.6 for a total time of 24:26.1 for 10K. Miles Miner of Orono took second place in 25:04.6 and Hopkins eighth-grader Logan Drevlow was third in 25:19.8. Boden Sundell of Armstrong and Josh Frett of Breck School rounded out the top five, with Noah Breker and Alex Omodt of Armstrong taking sixth and seventh places.
Wayzata placed five skiers among the section’s top 13, and that balance gave the Trojans the juice they needed to take section honors. Parker Dietrick had one of his best days of the season to take ninth place and Daniel Gladkov placed 10th. Brenden Hyvare and Luke Jenneke provided strong support by taking 12th and 13th places.
The Trojans picked up key points when their sprint relay team of Fergus Kragenbring and Ronan Leonard won the section title with a time of 11:22. Second place went to the Orono combo of Wells Huotari and Walter Holmes.
Wayzata’s girls Nordic effort was led by section individual champion Audrey Parham, who had won the Lake Conference title on the same course at Hyland Lake Reserve the previous week. The standout junior kept a safe lead with her strong finish the last 100 meters of the pursuit phase.
Parham won the title at sectionals with a combined time of 28:49.7. Second was St. Louis Park’s Hanna Wilsey in 29:00.2. The Trojans had four other skiers among the top 11 with junior Grace Wermerskichen fifth, ninth-grader Lila Golomb eighth, senior Emma Freed 10th and seventh-grader Claire Britton 11th.
The Trojans won key points by beating St. Louis Park in the sprint relay. Trojans Erin McMaster and Maddie James were first in 13:58. St. Louis Park’s Modesty Manion and Addison Chenvert earned second place in 14:15. The Hopkins duo of Livia Hernke and River White placed third.
Boys team scores
Wayzata 382, Armstrong 379, Orono 370, Hopkins 357, St. Louis Park 336, Breck School 296, The Blake School 295, Heritage Christian 277, Mound Westonka 271, Minneapolis Edison 260, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 252, DeLaSalle 241, Cooper 126, Minneapolis Patrick Henry 90.
Girls team scores
Wayzata 388, St. Louis Park 386, Hopkins 354, Orono 351, Breck School 326, Mound Westonka 320, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 300, Heritage Christian 296, Armstrong 290, The Blake School 264, Cooper 179, Minneapolis Patrick Henry 135.
