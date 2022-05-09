Bobby DeWitt, head coach of the Wayzata High baseball team, hopes that May will be a better month than April.
Certainly, warmer weather is ahead following one of the coldest Minnesota springs on record.
“We have the talent, but we haven’t put all three phases of the game together yet,” DeWitt said after his team lost a nine-inning 2-1 to St. Michael-Albertville May 6.
The pitching and defense have been fine. In fact, the Trojans’ pitching staff ERA is hovering right around 2.00. And the defense is strong up the middle with key players such as senior catcher Drew Berkland, junior shortstop Jake Berkland and senior center fielder Alex Wain.
“We had a lot of guys on base [against STMA],” DeWitt said. “But we had some base running mistakes that cost us chances to score.”
Wain, Drew Berkland, Zack Anderson, Jonathon Pribula and Joey O’Brien each had one of Wayzata’s five hits. Berkland’s hit was a double. On the mound, Wayzata got a good outing from pitchers Riley Leatherman and Noah Karschnik, who combined to give the Knights only five hits. Leatherman went six innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven.
In their other two Lake Conference games last week, the Trojans beat Buffalo 8-7 and lost to Edina 1-0. With three one-run ballgames in the space of a week, Wayzata saw that there isn’t much margin for error against any of the Lake ballclubs.
In the May 2 game against Buffalo, Wayzata’s bats came alive.
“We had seven different players with hits,” DeWitt noted. Fox Knutson had two hits. Jake Berkland, Drew Berkland, Brady Lash, Zack Anderson, Jonathon Pribula and Noah Fandrich each had one. Knutson, Lash and Fahndrich each hit a double.
Karschnik, Lash and Drew Berkland pitched, with Berkland nailing down the victory. The trio combined to strike out nine Buffalo batters and walk only two.
The Trojans’ 1-0 loss to Edina May 4 could have gone either way. Pitchers Nelson Koenig of Wayzata and Luke Vitt of Edina both pitched complete games. Koenig allowed five hits and Vitt gave up just two - one each to Lash and O’Brien.
Edina scored the only run of the game in the top of the third inning when Kamden Chrysler scored on a hit by Jackson Nevers. Koenig had eight strikeouts and Vitt had six.
“Koenig threw 82 pitches in seven innings,” coach DeWitt said. “Sixty-one of those pitches were strikes and he didn’t walk a batter. He’s a competitor and when he’s on he’s tough to hit. Nelson keeps it simple. He throws mainly the big two - a fastball and a breaking ball.”
Next for the Trojans is a Lake Conference game against Eden Prairie at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Wayzata High School. The first time through the schedule, Wayzata’s Karschnik threw five scoreless frames in a 4-1 victory over the Eagles at EP’s Round Lake Stadium.
