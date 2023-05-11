Osseo/Park Center boys and girls lacrosse played three games last week, both losing their respective games against Rogers and Andover on May 1 and 3 before the boys then lost Big Lake/Princeton, while the girls lost Maple Grove, both on May 5.
Boys lacrosse
The week started with a 17-3 loss for OPC against Rogers, which included two goals from Ashton Foulke and one goal from Tayvion Sanders.
OPC followed that loss with an eventful 20-5 loss to Andover on May 3. The result ended its conference play for the week, leaving them with a 0-7 Northwest Suburban conference record.
OPC boys lacrosse showed an improved step in their season on May 5 as it lost 15-8 to Big Lake/Princeton at Big Lake High School.
OPC trailed by six at halftime but found scoring form with three goals in the third quarter and fourth in the fourth quarter.
OPC played two games the following week, hosting Robbinsdale Armstrong on May 8, and traveling to Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville on Thursday, May 11.
Girls lacrosse
OPC girls lacrosse began the week with two losses on May 1 and May 3, falling 14-4 to Rogers on the road and 15-1 to Andover at home. OPC girls lacrosse ended the week with a 19-0 loss to Maple Grove.
While the week included tough losses, the OPC girls lacrosse program was positive, celebrating first varsity goals for Sydney Weiss, Husai Bah, Allison Olson, and Chloe Lamothe across their social media.
OPC played two games the following week, traveling to Robbinsdale Armstrong on, May 8 and hosting St. Michael-Albertville May 10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.