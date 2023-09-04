sh07 slp pc vb29.JPG
Senior Ashley Massicotte rises to hit for Park Center against St. Louis Park.

 (Photo by Jason Olson)

The difficult start to the 2023 fall season continued to Park Center girls volleyball last week, falling 3-0 to St. Louis Park on Aug. 29.

The Orioles dominated all three sets, winning 25-8, 25-9, and 25-9. Despite a tough start, the Pirates had yet to resume conference play, where the will have a chance to improve their record.

  

