Plymouth Creek Skatepark was the place to be last week, when the city of Plymouth partnered with Golden Valley-based 3rd Lair Skate Park and Skate Shop to host a June 20 skateboard contest.

The Summer Series jam-style contest, part of a tour of summer series events hosted by 3rd Lair, included no cost to attend or compete, though participants were required to bring their own equipment.

