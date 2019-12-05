The Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka PI adapted soccer team celebrated with the state consolation title plaque Nov. 23 following an 11-3 win over Anoka-Hennepin at Stillwater High School.
The Robins (12-1 overall) took their first loss of the season in the state quarterfinals Nov. 22, 7-1 to Rochester which was the fourth team out of the South Division. But they bounced right back with two strong wins the next day to finish fifth overall.
And with the entire team expected to be back in 2020, the finish is one that can bring momentum into not only the adapted hockey and softball seasons but also to next year’s adapted soccer season.
“They were disappointed about how things turned out (Nov. 22), but I think we saw pretty quickly that the South Conference was more loaded then the North conference this year,” coach Marcus Onsum said. “But I knew they had the skills and the desire to actually play well.
“We were a little shell-shocked Friday, to say the least, so to come back today and play soccer the way we are used to playing soccer was really refreshing to see.”
Junior forward Sam Roles was named to the All-Tournament team, as he led Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka with 12 goals and four assists in three games, and freshmen defenders Edgar Kinanga and Darius Larson and eighth-grade forward Jose Estrada blocked several shots, helping to limit Park Center and Anoka-Hennepin in the consolation bracket.
Sophomore goalie Lucas Harper also had several saves to allow for seven- and eight-goal wins Saturday.
“Two solid games, and everyone is leaving with a smile on their face,” Onsum said. “It was a really good effort.”
Rochester 7, Robins 1
Roles scored the lone goal in the first half against Rochester in a 7-1 loss on Nov. 22 in the state quarterfinals.
Sophomore forward Marcus Brady had an assist on the goal.
Junior Kirk Peterson scored three times in the first half and added two assists in the second half to lead the Raiders.
Robins 10, Park Center 3
The Robins’ offense helped keep the team ahead in the first half of the consolation semifinal, and the defense shut out the Pirates in the second half for a 10-3 win Nov. 23.
Roles started things off in the fifth minute with a goal on a pass by Brady. Harper later saved a shot by Park Center junior Kirby Gilbertson to keep it 1-0, and Roles scored again a few minutes later.
Roles continued his dominance by beating his defender and sending a perfect cross to seventh-grade forward Santana Washington who was able to knock the ball past diving sophomore goalie Josh Klick to make it 3-0.
Harper kept it 3-0 with saves on shots by junior Josh Kimber and Gilbertson, but Gilbertson was awarded a penalty kick soon afterward. He knocked it past Harper to cut the Robins’ lead to 3-1.
Brady and Gilbertson traded goals twice, with Roles earning an assist on Brady’s second goal, and seventh-grade forward Micah Bomgardner made it 6-3 Robins.
Bomgardner waves his arms in the air as the bench and the crowd went wild.
In the second half, Roles scored twice and added an assist, and Brady had a goal and an assist. Eighth-grade forward Jayda Johnson also scored a goal.
Robins 11, Mustangs 3
Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka and Anoka-Hennepin remained close early in the first half of the consolation final, but the Robins scored four unanswered goals to close out the first half and another three unanswered goals to close out the second half in an 11-3 win.
Roles was involved early with an assist to Brady on the first goal, and Brady returned the favor with an assist to Roles to make it 2-0.
Roles scored again to make it 3-0 before Anoka-Hennepin got on the board. Junior William Rausch made it 3-1, and he followed another Roles goal with his second of the game to make it 4-2.
But that’s when the Robins took over.
Roles connected with Brady again, and then added his fourth goal of the half to make it 6-2.
Bomgardner and Jayda Johnson followed with two goals to push the lead to 8-2 at halftime.
Rausch completed his hat trick for the Mustangs in the 24th minute, but Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka finished the game strong.
Roles had all the goals in the second half, with Brady earning an assist on the first one.
Onsum said that Roles is very talented on both sides of the floor, but he does have moments where he gets rattled a little bit. But when he is settled in, he is hard to stop.
“(Roles) is easily one of the best players in the state when it comes to just pure athletic ability and scoring ability, and he showed it today with seven goals,” Onsum said. “He’s had a couple of games this year where he’s had six or more goals, so it’s in his nature to play that well.”
Junior forward Nikki Dougan, sophomore forward Ava Hetteen, freshman forward Calvin Bauman, eighth-grade forward Nick Johnson and seventh-grade forward Joshua Reis all also helped keep the possession with the Robins when they were on the court.
Defensively, Onsum said part of the focus was to find out the other team’s strengths and then have Roles or Brady key on them, while Jayda Johnson and Estrada helped out in important spots.
But one of the main keys was how willing the team was to learn new strategies.
“Defensively, they really improved during the course of the season because of their willingness to mix and match and do something new,” Onsum said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.