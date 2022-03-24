It wasn’t easy but the Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka PI adapted hockey team is bringing home bronze medals from the state tournament at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
The Robins (6-4 overall) were able to grind out a huge 4-2 win March 18 over Rochester in the quarterfinals, and after falling 8-1 to eventual champion Dakota United in the semifinals March 19, they bounced back to dominate the third-place game with a 12-1 victory over Anoka-Hennepin.
Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mounds Westonka has a storied history in the tournament, and adding more hardware to the trophy case after the past two state tournaments were canceled due to the pandemic is a big deal – one that can be seen with how the team celebrated at the end.
The Robins have also brought home 12 state titles and four runner-up finishes since 2008.
Robins 12, Anoka-Hennepin 1
Puck movement and an alert defense were keys to the win over Anoka-Hennepin. Senior goalie Edgar Kinanga made several key saves, and senior Mark Cleveland, junior Darius Larson and sophomore Jayda Johnson were not only blocking shots but Johnson also made some huge clears by dumping the puck off the boards that actually jump started the offense.
Jayda Johnson and Kinanga also were involved in the offense as wingers.
Kinanga came out of the net to play as the right wing, and he buried a goal on a pass by senior Ava Hetteen with just over five minutes to go. That made it 12-1.
Jayda Johnson played right wing, as well, at times and had a goal in the second period and also had assists on two goals by Hetteen.
In the first period, sophomore Jose Leon Estrada was a goal-scoring machine. Leon Estrada scored twice in under a minute to make it 2-0, and he later had a shot saved before scoring on the rebound with four seconds left in the period to make it 6-1.
Senior Marcus Brady also had two goals in the first period with Hetteen scoring the other.
Cleveland had a blocked shot in the first period, and junior Calvin Bauman and Hetteen had other shots that were saved.
Sophomore Marcus Strong made it 7-1 in the second period. Hetteen scored again, and sophomore Nick Johnson later made it 9-1 with a nice finish in front of the net that pumped up the team as he screamed in joy at the bench.
Jayda Johnson’s goal came with 30 seconds to go in the period to make it 10-1, and Jayda Johnson, Nick Johnson and Strong also had other shots saved. Freshman Micah Bomgardner had two good shots that were just saved.
Kinanga finished with four saves with three of them on one-on-one breakaways. One of those saves was a stick save at the last second.
In the third, Larson took over in the net, and he had four saves early on and also had help with blocks by Cleveland and Jayda Johnson.
Kinanga had two other shots saved besides his goal, and Brady also scored in the third period.
Senior Lucas Harper added a shot on goal in the final minute, as the Robins kept the pressure up until the buzzer sounded.
Robins 4, Rochester 2
The quarterfinal match with Rochester could have gone either way, but the Robins persevered for a 4-2 win.
With the game tied 2-2 in the third period, Leon Estrada scored with less than three minutes to go, and Jayda Johnson added a goal to clinch the win.
Dakota United 8, Robins 1
The one hiccup was against eventual state champion Dakota United in the semifinals in an 8-1 loss.
Kinanga had four saves, and Brady had a shot saved before Dakota United scored two goals. Kinanga had a couple of more saves, and Larson and Cleveland combined for four blocked shots. But Dakota United kept coming and added two more goals.
Brady did score on a power play with 56 seconds left in the first to cut the deficit to 4-1, but that deficit ballooned to 8-1 with 10 minutes left.
The Robins played some of the best defense all game in those final minutes though.
Jayda Johnson had three blocks and also had a successful poke check to clear the puck, and Larson had two blocks. Kinanga also saved two shots.
Leon Estrada nearly scored but had his shot saved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.