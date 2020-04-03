The Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka PI adapted floor hockey season didn’t end as expected with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of the state tournament.
And the adapted softball season is also in jeopardy with games postponed until at least May 4.
But while many teams might have to deal with the even tougher prospect of having seniors’ careers end way too early, the Robins PI team is one that has no seniors for the 17 or 18 players depending on the soccer, floor hockey and softball seasons. And 11 of those athletes are freshman or younger.
“This whole season has been about this learning process, learning the game, developing self-confidence and building just basic fundamental skills that are needed to play,” coach Marcus Onsum said. “So even if we don’t get to play this thing out, this year was a very important, valuable experience for these kids to get a chance to start building on these things.
“It really only is going to turn into something bigger and better for next year as they get another chance to play even more and really start to figure things out.”
Strong finish
Onsum said that the team overachieved and played beyond its experience and abilities during the soccer season, but they fell back to Earth a little bit during the floor hockey season.
Things were tough during a seven-game losing streak, but Onsum said that something clicked in that seventh game, and it led to a four-game winning streak to end the regular season and qualify for the state tournament.
“So this group of young kids that we have had a lot of confidence and were really feeling good and started to put things together and were really excited to go to the state tournament,” Onsum said. “Even if they maybe didn’t necessarily find themselves in a position to win a state championship, they were excited for that experience.”
State would never happen unfortunately, but there were signs that things could be changing during the week leading up to the scheduled tournament.
“The last couple of days leading up to it, we continued to prepare as we ordinarily would but we were kind of floating the idea out there to the kids that, ‘Hey, this might look different if we make it to the state tournament. It might not be the usual tournament experience if we get one at all,” Onsum said.
In the end, the Minnesota Adapted Athletics Association and Minnesota State High School League decided the best decision was to cancel the state tournament to keep the athletes safe and healthy.
And Onsum and the others knew there would be a lot of disappointed players.
“It was a tough way to wrap up the season,” Onsum said. “Fortunately, we were able to ultimately have the end of our season end on a high note with the win to close out the regular season. But I know that this group of kids, even though most of them had ever experienced the tournament, were really hungry and looking forward to having that experience.”
Team members for the Robins PI floor hockey team are juniors Sam Roles (center) and Nikki Dougan (forward); sophomores Ava Hetteen (forward), Lucas Harper (forward), Marcus Brady (goalie) and Mark Cleveland (forward); freshmen Calvin Bauman (forward), Darius Larson (defense), Edgard Jayee (forward) and Edgar Kinanga (defense); eighth-graders Marcus Strong (forward), Jayda Johnson (forward), Nick Johnson (forward), Jose Leon Estrada (forward) and Owen Karjala (forward); and seventh-graders Micah Bomgardner (forward) and Santana Washington (forward).
