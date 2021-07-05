Former Cooper wrestling standout Walter West was named the Luther College Wrestling Most Valuable Freshman in 2021.
West was also named the Most Improved on the 2021 Luther wrestling squad.
The 285-pounder finished 12-2 overall in a COVID-19 shortened season. The became the starter in his weight class halfway through the season and had four pinfalls, as well.
West went 2-2 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III National Championships, which was a tournament organized by the National Wrestling Coaches Association after the NCAA canceled all Division III Winter National Championships for what it called low participation numbers due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Nearly 62% of all Division III wrestling programs were participating, but that did not meet the 70% standard set by the NCAA.
Luther College, located in Decorah, Iowa, is a member of the American Rivers Conference and affiliated with the NCAA Division III. The Norse compete in 10 men’s and nine women’s intercollegiate sports.
Since 1922, Luther’s men’s and women’s sports have combined to capture 244 conference championships. The men’s teams have won 162 and the women’s teams have won 82.
West, who is the son of Jon and Terry West of Plymouth, made state with the Hawks in his senior season at Cooper High School. He went 2-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.