Cooper seniors Walter West and Gabriel Morales were the lone winners for the wrestling team Feb. 14 in the 5AAA team section wrestling meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The eighth-seeded Hawks had to forfeit matches at 106, 113, 120, 132, 138, 145, 152 and 160 against top-seeded and second-ranked STMA, so winning dual was not really an option.

But Cooper did win two out of five matches that were wrestled.

West pinned Toby Dehn in 2 minutes, 51 seconds, and Morales won a 5-2 decision over Owen Barthel at heavyweight.

Metro West Conference duals

West and Morales also won matches against Chaska-Chanhassen Feb. 6 in the Metro West Conference dual meet.

West won a 14-1 major decision over Hunter Brackee, and Morales pinned Michael Langford in 3:58.

West also pinned Kennedy’s Kaimana Lorick in 1:44, and Morales pinned Kennedy’s Valiant Taylor in 1:17. Taten Shroyer added a 13-11 decision over Kennedy’s Quincy Miller.

