Cooper seniors Walter West and Gabriel Morales were the lone winners for the wrestling team Feb. 14 in the 5AAA team section wrestling meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The eighth-seeded Hawks had to forfeit matches at 106, 113, 120, 132, 138, 145, 152 and 160 against top-seeded and second-ranked STMA, so winning dual was not really an option.
But Cooper did win two out of five matches that were wrestled.
West pinned Toby Dehn in 2 minutes, 51 seconds, and Morales won a 5-2 decision over Owen Barthel at heavyweight.
Metro West Conference duals
West and Morales also won matches against Chaska-Chanhassen Feb. 6 in the Metro West Conference dual meet.
West won a 14-1 major decision over Hunter Brackee, and Morales pinned Michael Langford in 3:58.
West also pinned Kennedy’s Kaimana Lorick in 1:44, and Morales pinned Kennedy’s Valiant Taylor in 1:17. Taten Shroyer added a 13-11 decision over Kennedy’s Quincy Miller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.