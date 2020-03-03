Cooper senior Walter West started strong in the AAA state individual wrestling tournament Feb. 28-29 at Xcel Energy Center.
West (29-6 overall) earned a pin in 43 seconds over Woodbury senior Mason Barrows to advance to the 220-pound quarterfinals, but it set up a tough match against Brainerd senior Cade Barrett.
West lost the quarterfinals match 13-6 to go to the consolation bracket.
Against Barrett, West went down 5-1 in the first period after a takedown and a 3-point near fall. But West earned an escape with 11 seconds left in the period to remain in the match.
West then cut his deficit to 5-3 with a takedown in the second period, but a penalty point to Barrett changed the momentum back.
Barrett earned a reversal and another 3-point near fall to lead 11-3, and he added an early takedown in the third period to go up 13-3.
West didn’t stop fighting though, He earned an escape and then scored a takedown with 16 seconds left in the match.
West advanced to Saturday’s consolation semifinal with a 4-3 win over Rochester Century senior Seth Arndt.
West trailed 2-1 in the third period but scored a reversal to take a lead before a penalty point sent the match into overtime.
West won with a penalty point in the third overtime.
West’s season and high school career came to an end against Hopkins senior Deonte Bryant. Bryant pinned West in 1:42 to make the consolation wrestleback.
Both Barrett and Bryant ended up medaling at state.
