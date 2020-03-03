p2 spt roc wres west
Cooper senior Walter West smiles at the crowd following a pin over Woodbury's Mason Burrows in 43 seconds Feb. 28 in the Class 3A individual state wrestling meet at Xcel Energy Center. West later won a 4-3 decision in overtime to advance to the consolation quarterfinals.

 (Sun Post Staff Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Cooper senior Walter West started strong in the AAA state individual wrestling tournament Feb. 28-29 at Xcel Energy Center.

West (29-6 overall) earned a pin in 43 seconds over Woodbury senior Mason Barrows to advance to the 220-pound quarterfinals, but it set up a tough match against Brainerd senior Cade Barrett.

West lost the quarterfinals match 13-6 to go to the consolation bracket.

Against Barrett, West went down 5-1 in the first period after a takedown and a 3-point near fall. But West earned an escape with 11 seconds left in the period to remain in the match.

West then cut his deficit to 5-3 with a takedown in the second period, but a penalty point to Barrett changed the momentum back.

Barrett earned a reversal and another 3-point near fall to lead 11-3, and he added an early takedown in the third period to go up 13-3.

West didn’t stop fighting though, He earned an escape and then scored a takedown with 16 seconds left in the match.

West advanced to Saturday’s consolation semifinal with a 4-3 win over Rochester Century senior Seth Arndt.

West trailed 2-1 in the third period but scored a reversal to take a lead before a penalty point sent the match into overtime.

West won with a penalty point in the third overtime.

West’s season and high school career came to an end against Hopkins senior Deonte Bryant. Bryant pinned West in 1:42 to make the consolation wrestleback.

Both Barrett and Bryant ended up medaling at state.

