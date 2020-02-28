Cooper senior Walter West is headed to the AAA state tournament after winning a 5AAA individual section title at 220 pounds.

West swept the competition with three pins Feb. 22 in the 5AAA meet at St. Michael-Albertville.

He pinned multiple state entrant Osseo’s Jagger Schack in 5 minutes, 49 seconds to win the section title. He also pinned Maple Grove’s Logan Jaeger in 1:36 and Park Center’s Sam Paye in 41 seconds en route to the first-place match.

West fell just short of state a season ago, but he was on a mission this year with just two losses in 27 matches.

Three other Hawks placed in the meet.

Senior Gabriel Morales took fourth place at heavyweight. Morales (22-4) pinned Park Center’s Adam Adeboye in 3:01 to make the third-place match, but he dropped a close 5-2 decision to Osseo’s Trey Williams.

Morales started the tournament with a 5-1 decision over Maple Grove’s Luis Haro.

Freshman David Giron Leiva (6-7) finished fifth overall at 170 pounds. He won a 12-6 decision over Maple Grove’s Mitchell Feinberg in the fifth-place match.

Sophomore Sylvester Togba (4-11) finished sixth at 182 pounds. His lone win was a pin in 3:36 over Maple Grove’s Bryce Tiber.

Freshman Antonio Chatmon (126), senior Theethach Weeranarongkorn (152), junior Caleb McMurray (160) and freshman Taten Shroyer (195) also participated at sections.

