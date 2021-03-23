Cooper wrestling junior Sylvester Togba participated in the 5AAA-6AAA state individual prelims March 20 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Togba earned a win in his 182-pound quarterfinal match, edging Minnetonka senior Carter Roth 7-4.
His season came to end with two losses in his next two matches, however. Togba was pinned by Wayzata freshman Dominic Heim in 1 minute, 48 seconds, and he fell 7-2 to Osseo junior Vincent Toleno.
5AAA section
The Hawks competed in the 5AAA individual section March 17 at St. Michael-Albertville with a different format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of the top two finishers in each weight class advancing to state, the top four in each weight class advanced to the state preliminaries – which were also broken down into sections with the qualifiers of 5AAA taking on the qualifiers of 6AAA on March 20.
There also weren’t any section finals or other place matches this season. The winners of the semifinals automatically advanced to state, and the losing wrestlers had wrestlebacks to determine the other state qualifiers.
Togba pinned Maple Grove freshman Landon Dillon in 2:33 to advance to state at 182 pounds. He also won 5-1 against STMA sophomore Tyson Hentges in the quarterfinals.
Senior Deante Porter (170), junior heavyweight Khaden Dorsey and sophomore David Giron Leiva (195) also had chances to make state.
Porter was pinned by Park Center junior Ismael Kante in 1:50 in his wrestleback, and Dorsey dropped a 4-2 decision against Park Center junior Adam Adeboye in his wrestleback. Giron Leiva was pinned in 2:56 by Wayzata sophomore Chase Ullom in his wrestleback.
Junior Alexander Reynolds (220) also competed.
